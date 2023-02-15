The following article by student intern Sadie Drayer was posted on the University of Illinois Beef Extension website Feb. 3.
Calving season in Illinois offers an array of uncontrollable challenges such as cold, windy weather and mud. However, being knowledgeable and prepared during calving season is completely controllable and is one of the most important preparations. Understanding the three stages of parturition will help you know how and when to assist during difficult labor situations.
Stage 1: Dilation of the Cervix
Generally, this stage will go unnoticed and can take anywhere from 2 to 24 hours. During this stage, contractions will relax the female’s pelvic ligaments and her cervix. Contractions will increase in frequency and intensity as she approaches stage 2. Signs of stage 1 include: decreased appetite, isolation, “sunken” tailhead, and mucus. It is important, that you do NOT pull or attempt to pull a calf during this stage. To access whether a cow is fully dilated through vaginal palpation, first make sure you and the animal are clean. Proceed to use OB gloves with plenty of lubricant. As you palpate, if it feels as if your arm is passing through or along a tube, the animal is not fully dilated. Once the animal is properly dilated, you should not feel the cervical edge.
People are also reading…
Stage 2: Delivery
During this stage the fetus and the fetal membranes enter the birthing canal. This is where the waterbag can be seen, and all the exciting action starts. After the water bag can be seen, this is when to start your clock. Research has shown that healthy cows will generally calve unassisted in the first 30 minutes and heifers will calve within 60 minutes. If there is birthing complications, that is when it will take longer, and you should consider assisting or contacting a veterinarian. Potential birthing complications include calf positioning, size of the calf, width of the dam’s pelvis, or the presence of more than 1 calf.
Stage 3: Placental Delivery
After the calf is successfully delivered, it is easy to celebrate and focus on the calf. However, do not forget to keep watch on the cow to ensure she delivers the placental membranes. The dam should deliver the placenta within 12 hours. If 12 hours has passed with no placental delivery, the female has “retained placenta” which is fairly common especially with difficult births. Do not attempt to pull the placenta. Instead, contact a veterinarian to devise an antibiotic treatment plan. The cow then should release the placenta within 7 days. If antibiotics are not administered, the cow is at risk for infection.
Conclusion
Calving season can be one of the most exciting and rewarding times of the year. Being prepared and knowledgeable is one of the best management strategies.