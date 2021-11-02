 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
USDA offers online estimator for feed transportation costs

USDA offers online estimator for feed transportation costs

  • Updated

WASHINGTON,  D.C. — An online tool is now available to help producers document and estimate payments to cover feed transportation costs caused by drought, which are now covered by the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-raised Fish Program (ELAP). The U.S. Department of Agriculture updated the program this year to include feed transportation costs as well as lowered the threshold for when assistance for water hauling expenses is available, according to a news release. USDA’s Farm Service Agency will begin taking applications this fall.  

 “Drought has had a tremendous impact on producers, and we are thinking outside the box to help producers mitigate the effects of drought, which is a necessary first step to realizing the Secretary’s vision of ensuring agricultural producers get a fair share of the food dollar,” said FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux.

 The new ELAP Feed Transportation Producer Tool is a Microsoft Excel workbook that enables producers to input information specific to their operation to determine an estimated payment.

 To use the tool, producers will need:

  • Number of truckloads for this year.
  • Mileage per truckload this year.
  • Share of feed cost this year (if splitting loads).
  • Number of truckloads you normally haul.
  • Normal mileage per truckload. 
  • Share of normal feed cost

 The tool requires Microsoft Excel, and a tutorial video is available at fsa.usda.gov/elap.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Dreaded Blue Box
Midwest Marketer

The Dreaded Blue Box

  • Updated

I had just finished loading 184 7-foot steel T-posts, old ones, by the way, in my pickup and was unloading a mere 24 bales of hay from the fro…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News