Winter is prime windbreak planning time

In Iowa, winter brings cold and it often brings strong winds as well. Those winds and snow can show you where windbreaks may need to be renovated on your farm, perhaps due to general decline, storm damage or insect and disease issues.
Also, you might “see” non-existent windbreaks in locations where they could have incredible value.
Establishing new windbreaks can help you reap the benefits of this critical farm infrastructure providing energy savings, livestock growth gains, timber and non-timber forest products, wildlife habitat, odor and dust control, aesthetics and privacy.
Here are three common scenarios to help you think through the process for your farm.
Spotty decline or damage
Assess status of individual trees. If they have snapped or split stems or more than 50% of the canopy is gone, this may warrant removal.
Look at size and spacing of residual trees and consider whether neighboring trees have capacity to fill the voids. Remember, most Iowa windbreak species don’t grow well in shade, and replacing individual trees that actually grow will be tough.
Large gaps or row additions needed
If, following removal, large gaps remain, neighboring trees won’t be able to fill gaps. Consider adding new rows, realizing the number of new rows depend on the current design and your objectives.
You might keep residual large trees for aesthetics, removing them once new rows have functional height and crown closure.
Complete replant
If damage or decline is severe, starting from scratch is required.
Design and species selection depends on your site conditions and objectives, yet is essential to match species to soil and site conditions. Go for species diversity!
Conifers that perform best in Iowa windbreaks include eastern red cedar and white pine (both native to Iowa), and northern white cedar, Norway spruce and white fir (all non-native to Iowa, but hardy.)
Lastly, consider wildlife and pollinators during your design and species selection. Incorporating rows of native shrubs and hardwood trees with varying mature sizes will add critical structural diversity, cover, and food to benefit a range of species. In working landscapes, windbreaks often represent invaluable oases of critical habitat.
As spring is the recommended season to establish conifers, late summer through winter is the prime planning period for windbreak renovation and establishment. No need to go the windbreak planning route alone. Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) staff provide windbreak renovation and establishment technical service and should be an initial point of contact.
Cost share programs including Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and the Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) are helpful.
Professional foresters with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and private forestry consultants are other valuable resources.
Also, check out the ISU Extension Forestry website at bit.ly/3HjdqAuand this CropsTV! video at bit.ly/3GabVDu.