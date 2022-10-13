A tale of a terror calf

One more group is weaned, and it’s a loud one around here today. This group had some stellar calves, and I think the Boss Man was tired of hearing ‘that’s a solid calf’ each and every time a nice one would exit the Silencer. Though who are we kidding, between all of those years of a no cab tractor and everyone always telling me I speak too softly, he probably didn’t hear a word of it.

We have one more group to wean this week. I will also sort off some shipper cows to haul to town the following day. Also lined up to preg check heifers this week. Hopefully, considering the odd year Mother Nature has hammered us with, we will be pleasantly surprised. I’m taking the opens to the feedlot to finish out for Flying Diamond Beef as there is hardly any product in the freezer right now.

Fall calving is winding down to the last couple of cows. I always feel like I neglect that herd as I’ll check on them a couple times a week, but so far, no issues. With multiple sets of twins, we’ll see how that ends up. I did have one little guy that had to ride the 12 miles home with me in the UTV the other day. He was just fine in the front of the UTV, mostly curled up on the floorboard on the way home but he refused to drink anything when I got him to the barn. Somewhere in the process of spending the night at the barn there must have been some creepy crawly things down there in the dark as the following morning he was not happy.

I was saddling over at the other barn and herd this ruckus that sounded like a rabid goat, and so I strolled over to see how the interns were handling the Gremlins. They said he wasn’t eating so I sent them to the shop to grab a different bottle and nipple and tuber just in case we couldn’t convince him that milk is good for the body. I walked into the pen in front of the calving barn and from the opposite corner comes this little 40 pound tornado out of the corner running as fast as his little stubby legs can take him coming right at me.

I will admit, I froze. This is not normal behavior for our cattle, and then while I’m continuing to walk across the pen, the little villain is determined that I am the problem with all of mankind and would not quit charging. It got to the point I couldn’t stop laughing but trying to protect a knee (that has to be replaced this winter) from a head that’s flying all over the place and a calf that I swear would make a goat proud for how he sounded was like the worst episode of Old MacDonald’s Farm I had seen in a while.

When the interns showed back up, little Gizmo was still wound to the hilt, but I had relocated him inside to a smaller pen where he could not use his ninja prowess to the extent he could outside. Fortunately, by evening he had settled down to the typical bucket calf demeanor of chasing one around because he knows you’re the milk maid instead of trying to eat one for dinner.

We have another intern that will be wrapping up his internship this week. Carson has been a great addition to the ranch the last eight weeks, and we will all be sad to see him go. It was a little different to have someone that comes in on an internship already knowing cattle and understanding equipment, and it was very welcomed. While he is moving on to graduate college and go back to his family operation, one of the old interns has showed back up to help us full time. It’s great to have her back on board. I did hire a recruiting company a couple weeks ago to help us find a fulltime long-term employee. The Boss Man and I absolutely love having the younger generation around helping and teaching them some of the things we have picked up along the way, but it’s time again to have someone that can pick up more of the slack.

I have received more resumes then I can weed through, and hopefully we will find the right person for the job. It’s tough when you live in the boonies and work in the elements day in and day out, in a job that’s considered one of the most dangerous. Though the lifestyle can be a blessing almost every single day. Which I guess is why we are lifers, right?