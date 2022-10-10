Aiming for the future

When you are target practicing, you aim for the bullseye. In the 4-H shooting sports program, the main aim is to develop future leaders and instill positive youth development.

“The firearm, the bow—that’s just the tool. Our main focus is that young person and building life skills for their future,” said Steve Pritchard, coordinator for the Nebraska 4-H shooting sports program and extension educator at Boone and Nance counties.

The Nebraska 4-H shooting sports program has about 4,000 youth participants representing every county in Nebraska with an additional 600 to 700 adult volunteers.

Following 4-H guidelines, youth ages 8-18 as of January 1 of the current year can participate. Shooting sports 4-H clubs can be found in metro areas and rural locations. Experience level does not matter, either.

“It makes no difference in the ability of the young person,” Pritchard said. “Anybody and all can participate in the 4-H shooting sports program.”

Julie Filipi has been the leader of the Orange Crush Shotgun 4-H Club since 2013, working with youth of all ages and backgrounds.

“Kids don’t have to have experience. We’ve had kids come out to the range that have never picked up a gun in their life, practice with us and fall in love with it,” Filipi said.

She also has been involved with the Madison County 4-H Archery Club, another discipline within the 4-H shooting sports program.

There are eight national shooting sports disciplines: pistol, rifle, archery, shotgun, muzzle-loading, hunting skills, coordinator and western heritage. Other project areas are incorporated within some of the disciplines. For example, rifle includes BB gun, pellet and smallbore rifle.

Archery has been the most popular over the years, boasting 1,500 to 2,000 youth participants annually, said Pritchard. Shotgun is another prevalent discipline with BB gun attracting the younger participants.

Shooting sports is a year-round program; state events take place throughout the year. The state indoor archery and outdoor archery competitions occur in January and mid-September, respectively. BB gun and air rifle state competitions are held in the spring. State shotgun follows in early September, wrapping up the competitive season before the weather gets too cold as the events are outdoors.

Nebraska has been “truly blessed” to host the National 4-H Shooting Sports Championships at Grand Island each June since 2008, said Pritchard. Youth ages 14-18 as of January 1 must qualify to enter. Each state can send four youth per discipline.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Pritchard said. “You can’t come back again to compete in the same discipline.”

This past year, 691 youth from 39 states competed. This was the second-highest number of competitors, just 25 shy of the national shooting sports participant record.

Events for each discipline occur on three consecutive days. For example, shotgun is broken down into sporting plays on day one, skeet on day two and trap on day three.

Being the center of the country, Grand Island also has the necessary facilities such as outdoor ranges, adequate lodging and food establishments to host the national event. The location used to move every two years, but Pritchard said the community of Grand Island has been “very willing” to contribute and help facilitate the event.

Volunteers from across the country help plan, organize and conduct the national competition.

For many, 4-H shooting sports is not about competing. In fact, participating at a national, state or local level, such as a county fair shoot, is not required.

“We have kids come out to the range to our local practices once or twice weekly,” Filipi said. “They never once take part in a competition.”

That’s because 4-H shooting sports is truly about the young person.

“Kids coming out of the shooting sports program are becoming leaders in their schools and communities,” Filipi said.

Filipi has seen youth grow through the 4-H program first-hand. After high school, her daughter went on to shoot competitively at Doane College. Another young man from Filipi’s 4-H club instigated a collegiate shooting sports club at Northeast Community College, which did not have a program previously.

Andrew Koehlmoos of O’Neill, Neb. is another example of leadership in action thanks to the 4-H shooting sports program. Now a freshman at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, Koehlmoos took an interest in shooting sports in the second grade. By the time he turned 12 years old, Koehlmoos did “everything I could in my county,” which was seven of the project areas.

At age 14, he began helping during club practices. By age 15, he had been accepted as a shooting sports ambassador. His role was to mentor younger members of the club and assist 4-H leaders. Because his club, Holt County 4-H Shooting Sports, averages 120 members annually, being an ambassador was a huge step in leadership development for Koehlmoos.

After aging out of 4-H eligibility as a youth member, Koehlmoos now serves as an apprentice instructor to train the next set of ambassadors. He plans to continue his involvement and follow in the footsteps of his parents, Jason and Jennifer Koehlmoos. Both are 4-H certified shooting sports instructors. Jason is a level two instructor and member of the state shotgun committee that selects the youth candidates for the national 4-H shooting sports competition.

“My dad never had 4-H or shooting sports growing up,” Koehlmoos said. “My dad and I have grown in our shooting sports career together.”

Koehlmoos plans to become a level two trainer, as well as a shooting sports leader.

Level two instructors are certified to train level one instructors, those who act as club leaders and volunteers. Safety of the participant, instructor and spectator is of utmost importance within the 4-H shooting sports program.

“Anyone that instructs 4-H youth in a shooting sports project has to be a certified instructor,” Pritchard said.

Initial training includes 16 hours of instruction, 8-10 of which concentrate on the discipline, such as shotgun or archery. Instructors learn how to set up a safe range, proper eye and ear protection, correct shooting positions, parts of firearm or archery equipment and much more.

The remaining training time is dedicated to risk management and positive youth development techniques because, as Pritchard said, “That’s what 4-H is all about.”

Each year, 150 to 200 new 4-H shooting sports volunteers are certified in Nebraska. Certification updates are required every five years. As with all 4-H leaders and volunteers, background screenings are required and annual code of conducts reviewed for those involved in shooting sports.

The shooting equipment can be a big investment, which is why those interested are encouraged to reach out to a shooting sports 4-H club or their local extension office for more information. Information can also visit 4h.unl.edu/shooting-sports.

Many clubs own shooting equipment and welcome those who want to try shooting sports to join them at practices.

“If you come out to the range with a box of shells, we have the guns for you to try which one fits best,” Filipi said.

The Orange Crush Shotgun 4-H Club has purchased guns, safety glasses and ear protection through grants and fundraising. All youth need to bring is a box of shells; there is an additional practice fee, as well.

Shooting sports is a “lifetime sport” but is so much more than the competition or practice sessions.

“When I tell people to come join 4-H shooting sports, I tell them about the memories I’ve made, all the friends I’ve made, about all the experiences and how shooting sports has helped me get into my dream college,” Koehlmoos said. “It’s so much more than shooting the firearms and the archery equipment. Shooting sports is a tool to get you where you want to be in life.”