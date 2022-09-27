Blessed by Swiss exchange student

The ranch did something just a bit different the last 6 weeks and hosted a young lady from Switzerland. She came over as part of a program called Farmstay. I don’t really remember who originally reached out a couple of years ago looking for a host family for an international guest that was interested in staying on a ranch from New Zealand for our first Farmstay experience, but unfortunately we were unable to have her come over as NZD completely shut down because of the lovely virus that shall not be named.

Earlier this spring we received another request for an international guest, this time we were able to accept, and in August I picked up Sandra at the Alliance International Airport. I may have been a bit bogged down that evening, may have been running a couple of minutes late to the airport, and Sandra may have been instructed to turn the lights off at the terminal when she left. I’m sure not really what she was expecting.

Then there was the hour long drive into the pitch black of the middle of nowhere, with a giant dog in the backseat of the pickup that decided that the new cat person needed to appreciate her royalness, and looking back I just have to chuckle.

I did not have any interns in the tenant house when Sandra arrived so instead I decided to brave it, and invite her to stay in my home with the Four Legged Terror and myself. She has one week left, and everytime I think about her leaving both the Boss Man and I start to tear up a bit, she has been in absolutely amazing addition to the operation. With her leaving, I decided to ask her a couple questions on her experience on the ranch.

Jaclyn-Hey, I’m going to interview you

Sandra-You are going to interview me? With all of the grammatical folds?

Jaclyn-What the heck is a grammatical fold!

Sandra-Like all the incorrect grammar I’m just going to use yes and no. (Looks over my shoulder and starts laughing).

Sandra- is that not how you say it? F-A-U-L-T-S

Jaclyn-I got to think of a question now-what was the most enjoyable thing you did out here?

Sandra-wow that’s a hard question-let me think- well when you were gone.

Jaclyn (starts laughing hysterically)

Sandra-That’s not what I meant will you listen to me-it was when your dad would take me out to check pastures in the first week and it was so beautiful and he would show me all the plants, birds, and cows. It wasn’t so overwhelming, as I was starting to understand how things are working and I got it a bit of what we are doing and it was so fantastic, and amazing, and new.

Jaclyn-What surprised you the most?

Sandra-How huge it is all is. I don’t know if that’s the correct word-like how far you drive to the hayfield and there is nothing around and yet at the same time it’s all beautiful.

Jaclyn-Did you time out here change your opinion on ranching?

Sandra-Absolutely! Before I didn’t really know what ranching was as I just had a little experience with farming in Switzerland. It changed my point of view to the whole beef industry on the cows as they have a good life here. I didn’t know what ranching is and it is incredible what you do day by day and I’m really impressed.

Jaclyn-What are you going to miss the most?

Sandra- Jemma- you guys for sure but the daily life is so good, I love to be tired in the evening after being outside all day, and feel so satisfied when you go home. But probably because it’s just an internship and you don’t have to do think about to many things. But most, you, Blaine, and Jemma for sure….and maybe peanut butter.

Jaclyn-and smores…

Sandra- we didn’t have pumpkin pie yet, I might miss that too

(We are going to have pumpkin pie tomorrow night for the Bachelorette Final which has become a weekly tradition at the household).

Jaclyn-Let me see what else-would you travel like this again?

Sandra-Yes! And I would absolutely recommend it to anyone because you are with the locals. Like I got to go to birthday parties, and things you wouldn’t get to do as a tourist. I would do it again for sure!

Jaclyn-When are you coming back to the ranch?

Sandra-Here?

Jaclyn-Yes here!

Sandra-You can start fundraising for me-tell all your readers Sandra needs money to come back! Here’s her bank account number.

The interview was just like our whole experience, too much laughing, too much banter, and having way too much fun. Meanwhile, I guess I’ll be setting up a GoFund me page.