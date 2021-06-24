Agri-tourism holds strong through pandemic

Judging by the attendance at local festivals in the last couple of weeks, people are ready to shake off the COVID doldrums and get back to doing things they enjoy.

While many events had been curbed by the restrictive COVID response, some agri-tourism activities were, thankfully, not as negatively impacted. Quite the opposite in fact - at least in Kansas.

“Depending on the type of agri-tourism, some have said they had a better year than ever,” said Sue Stringer, Kansas Agritourism Manager. “By offering outdoor venues they were able to moderate the adverse constraints.”

As an example, Stringer cites farm-fresh foods and products sold in open-air markets. Growers utilizing high tunnels have expanded growing seasons. They had produce available all year long, she said.

“They reported a better year than they’ve ever seen,” Stringer said. “People who wanted to buy from local farmers could pick their own food.”

Another agri-tourism attraction not much impacted by the COVID restrictions was hunting. In dollar amounts, hunting is the biggest agri-tourism business in Kansas and has the biggest economic impact on the state’s rural areas.

“We have people come from all over the U.S to stay in our hunting lodges in the western part of the state,” Stringer said. “Deer hunting and pheasant hunting are the most popular.”

Pumpkin patches are a perennial draw, as well. They get big crowds from neighboring urban areas. Sunflower farms have also taken on a new appeal. Particularly those near larger metro areas have seen business increasing exponentially, she said.