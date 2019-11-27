The National Corn Growers Association submitted comments this week to the Environmental Protection Agency in response to its proposed rule for the 2020 volume standards under the Renewable Fuel Standard program, which impact ethanol production.
Rather than addressing the impact of waived renewable fuel gallons based on exemptions actually granted by agency, the proposed rule would use a three-year average of Department of Energy recommended waivers. By using those recommendations, not actual waived gallons, the proposal to redistribute any future waived gallons is half of what President Trump previously committed to farm-state Senators, Corn Growers said.
“EPA’s proposal does not ensure sufficiently accurate projections for waived gallons and, therefore, will continue to shortchange the RFS when waivers are granted,” Corn Growers President Kevin Ross wrote. “Farmers are once again asking EPA to uphold the law and the integrity of the RFS.”
Since early 2018, EPA has granted 85 Renewable Fuel Standards exemptions to refineries for the 2016, 2017 and 2018 compliance years, totaling 4.04 billion ethanol-equivalent gallons of renewable fuel.
More than 1,900 corn farmers have submitted comments to the Environmental Protection Agency urging they follow the law and uphold the president’s commitment to farmers and the Renewable Fuel Standards.