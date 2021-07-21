Nebraska agritourism seeks rebound in second half of 2021

Nebraskans need to prepare for a flood of tourism, especially in the agritourism industry. The Nebraska Tourism Commission is expecting a tidal wave of eager travelers when the COVID dam finally bursts.
“Consumers have a pent up demand to get up and go,” said John Ricks, executive director for the Nebraska Tourism Commission. “It’s going to take a while, but once the gates are open … people are chomping at the bit.”
In 2019, Nebraska had $3.52 billion in leisure industry spending, Ricks said. That amount dropped by 40% in 2020 due to COVID restrictions, he said. The commission is funded by a 1% lodging tax. In 2020, the commission garnered 30% revenue.
“Lodging is 20% of tourism revenue,” Ricks said. “Other expenditures are much greater than lodging and suffered more of a loss.”
Now that the second half of 2021 has begun, Ricks expects things to start getting back to normal. That should include a huge increase in travel spending, he said.
“Our projects show the late part of 2023 before we are fully recovered,” Ricks said. “It’s down the pike a little.”
Still, if the College World Series can serve as an indicator, it seems people are more than anxious to get back to having fun. According to the Omaha World-Herald, CWS attendance numbers were much higher than anticipated reaching 2019 levels.
Ricks said there was a silver lining to the COVID situation. The significant loss of freedom to go to a restaurant, a pub, concerts or even the movies has been felt across the state. It has opened eyes to the relevance of tourism and its link to many livelihoods. He also believes that a rebound is inevitable.
“Tourism is a resilient industry,” Ricks said. “SARS, 9/11, the economic downturn in 2008-2009 – we recovered from them, as well.”
Other positive signs of things to come are evident. In 2020, the Nebraska tourism Commission’s website had about 660,000 web visits. Ricks said that is the most ever – by 20%. An increase of 40% over 2019’s numbers.
“We are excited about the prospects,” he said. “People will come. We need to be ready as things unfold.”
Jon Burleson can be reached at jon.burleson@lee.net.
