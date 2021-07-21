Nebraska agritourism seeks rebound in second half of 2021

Nebraskans need to prepare for a flood of tourism, especially in the agritourism industry. The Nebraska Tourism Commission is expecting a tidal wave of eager travelers when the COVID dam finally bursts.

“Consumers have a pent up demand to get up and go,” said John Ricks, executive director for the Nebraska Tourism Commission. “It’s going to take a while, but once the gates are open … people are chomping at the bit.”

In 2019, Nebraska had $3.52 billion in leisure industry spending, Ricks said. That amount dropped by 40% in 2020 due to COVID restrictions, he said. The commission is funded by a 1% lodging tax. In 2020, the commission garnered 30% revenue.

“Lodging is 20% of tourism revenue,” Ricks said. “Other expenditures are much greater than lodging and suffered more of a loss.”

Now that the second half of 2021 has begun, Ricks expects things to start getting back to normal. That should include a huge increase in travel spending, he said.

“Our projects show the late part of 2023 before we are fully recovered,” Ricks said. “It’s down the pike a little.”

Still, if the College World Series can serve as an indicator, it seems people are more than anxious to get back to having fun. According to the Omaha World-Herald, CWS attendance numbers were much higher than anticipated reaching 2019 levels.

Ricks said there was a silver lining to the COVID situation. The significant loss of freedom to go to a restaurant, a pub, concerts or even the movies has been felt across the state. It has opened eyes to the relevance of tourism and its link to many livelihoods. He also believes that a rebound is inevitable.