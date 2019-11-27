The 2019 Nebraska Soybean Day and Machinery Expo Dec. 19 will help soybean producers in planning for next year’s growing season.
The expo will be in the pavilion at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo.
The event opens with coffee, doughnuts and the opportunity to view equipment and exhibitor booths. Presenters include university researchers and specialists, Nebraska Soybean Checkoff representatives, soybean growers and private industry representatives.
Producers can get an update from the Nebraska Soybean Checkoff and information on the soybean association. They can also visit with representatives from seed, herbicide, fertilizer and equipment companies and view new farm equipment during a 30-minute break.
A complimentary noon lunch will be served.
There is no registration fee, but the Saunders County Soybean Growers Organization requests that each participant donate one or more cans of nonperishable food to the food pantry.
Registration is available the day of the expo at the door. For more information about the program or exhibitor information, call 800-529-8030 or email kglewen1@unl.edu.
This program is sponsored by Nebraska Extension in the university’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the Nebraska Soybean Board, Saunders County Soybean Growers Organization and private industry.