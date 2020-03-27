Open for visitors

When people think of farms, they very rarely think of pizza.
Everything that makes up a pizza comes from a farm — cheese, tomatoes, meats, fruits, vegetables — but put them together is an urban creation.
For Bill and Julie Ross, pizza is a Sunday open-invitation event on their Brookings, South Dakota organic farming operation.
The Rosses own Good Roots Farm and Gardens, a 40-acre organic farming operation with a market garden, high tunnel greenhouse, an apple orchard, pizza oven and restored near-centennial barn that is open for all kinds of agri-tourism ventures. Every Sunday in the summer, Good Roots hosts pizza nights for all to come enjoy.
The Ross family is part of an expanding merger of South Dakota’s strong farming roots and a growing tourism industry. It’s agri-tourism. As many look to re-diversify the family farm and make a bit of additional income, appealing to millennial and Gen Z curiosity of farm life has become the golden ticket.
Two pioneers of the agri-tourism movement, Peggy Schlechter and Jacey Jessop, have cultivated workgroups, meetings, one-on-one sessions, and as of last month, a full workshop, to help South Dakota producers kick off their new ventures.
Schlechter, the South Dakota State University Extension community vitality field specialist, and Jessop, the South Dakota Department of Tourism industry outbreak and development representative, began work on expanding South Dakota agri-tourism at the same time. They created a workshop serving producers who wanted to add different ventures to their businesses.
“There were people who wanted to add it for that extra income to further diversify and to educate the public,” Schlechter said.
Missy Kasten, who attended the workshop with her husband Chris, owns and operates That Pickin’ Patch in Humboldt, South Dakota. That Pickin’ Patch is Missy’s dream of growing and selling pumpkins.
“After talking to some of our customers we realized there was a demand for a more hands-on experience, so we started offering a pick-your-own option,” Kasten said.
The Kasten operation is a fifth generation farm and is primarily for corn and soybeans. The pumpkins and an egg venture help supplement income.
“While corn and soybeans are the main staple on our farm, we feel like we need to start transforming to stay ahead of the curve,” she said. “We feel like we are getting too specialized — too many eggs in one basket — and if there is a hiccup in the system we wouldn’t have anything to fall back on.”
She compares adding tourism ventures to the small, diverse farms of the past.
“The generations before us had very diverse farms, so when one area fell on hard times hopefully something else would pull them through,” she said.
Getting started on your own agri-tourism venture is a daunting task, and one that Julie Ross said shouldn’t be taken lightly. The key for Goot Roots to get off the ground, Ross said, was the ability for her and she and her husband to work off of each other’s strengths. While Bill focused on the construction side of the job, Julie’s passion for meeting and interacting with new people led her to local businesses and events to promote their newly renovated operation.
“Your business needs to be an extension of what you love,” she said. “We are pioneers by nature, so we have definitely enjoyed pioneering this.”
Her other advice to those looking to expand is to check into zoning restrictions and regulations. There needs to be access to expand and allow tourists onto the site without stepping on others’ toes.
Marketing is another step, and one where the state tourism department can help. Ross started with a few notices in the newspaper and open house to gain interest. She eventually joined the Brookings Chamber of Commerce and added a highway billboard.
“There was good curiosity, and if you have music, food and something novel on a farm, let me tell you — you get all the people who are interested in something new and novel,” she said.
One downside to inviting people on the farm, however, are insurance and liability concerns which Schlechter and Jessop said can be mitigated by speaking with insurance agents.
Ross was advised to look at their farm from the perspective of a toddler, teenager and elder to better understand how everyone would navigate the farm. Bathroom locations, footpaths and safety hazards all have to be addressed.
Taking stock of your schedule, starting with time availability, is another consideration.
“Most people who live on a farm and ranch are already really busy,” Schlechter said.
The agri-tourism workgroup offers an assessment worksheet for producers to evaluate their operation and skill sets. Reach out to Jessop at Jacey.Jessop@travelsouthdakota.com for a copy.
One of the key tips that all parties gave was to simply not overlook your operation. Because most people are so far removed from the family farm, almost all aspects of farm life would be appealing to tourists, Jessop said.
“Visitors may be willing to come out and stay in a cabin,” she said. “We’re just too humble in some aspects.”
And if it seems too daunting to start out with an in-living venture, Jessop and Schlechter said start simple with an event that last a few hours. See how it evolves and what people enjoy.
Schlechter can be reached at Peggy.Schlechter@sdstate.edu. Ross said she is willing to give out advice to those looking to add a bit of fun to their operation and can be reached through her website www.goodrootsfarmandgardens.com/. To reach Missy and Chris Kasten, visit www.thatpickinpatch.com/.