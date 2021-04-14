Aurora Cooperative appoints new CEO

The Aurora Cooperative Board of Directors appointed Chris Decker as new president and CEO a special meeting April 6.
Decker takes over from Chris Vincent, who asked for a personal leave of absence. He had served as CEO for the last five years.
“We are certain the tradition of excellence will be continued by Chris Decker in his new position,” the board said in a statement. “Chris Decker’s passion and leadership will provide a strong foundation for our employees and owners in the coming years.”
Decker is a long-standing member of the organization’s management team
“I’m excited to work alongside the great employees we have inside the cooperative,” he said in a news release. “We will continue to lean into the challenges together, be your trusted partner, and create opportunities that benefit our owners and their cooperative.”
Decker grew up in Franklin, Nebraska. His father worked at Upland Co-op for 33 years and served as general manager for 10 years. Decker said it instilled in him a love of cooperative systems. His mother’s side of the family ran the grocery store in Franklin, which gave him first-hand retail experience.
He took his small-town agricultural roots into his college years where he attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He graduated in 1998 with a Bachelor of Agriculture Science Degree then started his career at Dorchester Cooperative.
In 2003, he was hired by Aurora Cooperative as area business manager, working on the Highway 8 corridor on the Nebraska/Kansas border. During his 18 years at Aurora Cooperative, he has held many positions including crop protection and fertilizer product manager, vice president of agronomy, VP of agronomy, energy and animal nutrition, and COO. He has been serving the cooperative as COO for the past five years.
Decker and his wife, Sabrina, have been married for 17 years and live in Aurora with their two children, Hudson, 12, and Sawyer, 9. They enjoy doing anything outdoors, including hunting and Jeeping down the river. He also enjoys attending his children’s many activities and being involved in community events.