At the 31st Annual Governor’s Ag Conference in Kearney, Nebraska, Tyler and Amy Bruch implored fellow producers to start “farming outside the box.”
The co-owners of Cyclone Farms Inc., located in East-Central Nebraska, met while attending Iowa State University. Bruch said he was surprised that no one in Nebraska had claimed the name Cyclone Farms, yet.
After graduation from ISU, Tyler began working for an international agricultural business located in Brazil. He would wind up spending many years in that country. Due to this, Tyler was exposed to a radically different ag culture.
Upon returning, he noticed the vast differences in the cultures. Mainly, that ag producers outside of the United States seem to be more aware of international rivalries than their American counterparts.
“American farmers seemed to be strictly focused on their day-to-day operations,” he said. “They aren’t looking at international competition.”
He likened it to golfers putting on a green as a wildfire blazes in the background. The wildfire represented the farmers from areas such as South America and the impending danger they represent to American-dominated ag markets in the world if allowed to continue unchallenged.
“They are doing what we do for less,” he said. “We need to look at what is out there — not just what we want to do.”
Tyler said he realized that doing the same-old-same is not going to continue to pay the bills. Thus, the sixth- and fifth-generation farmers started to transform their soybean and corn farm into an organic operation.
Not surprisingly, the U.S. has a net import in coffee, bananas and olive oil. What may be surprising to some producers is that this country has a net import of organic soybeans and corn, as well. In fact, soybeans are No. 2, and corn is No. 5 on the list.
These imports mainly come from the Black Sea region, India and Argentina, Tyler said. In a report to the Organic Trade Association, Dr. Iryna Demko of Ohio State University showed that Turkey (41%) and Ukraine (8%) accounted for almost half of organic soybean imports to the U.S. India accounted for 22% and Argentina, 14%.
These imports are largely for livestock feed, Dr. Demko stated. The share of organic imports increased to 84% in 2016. That same year, the U.S. imported 14.82 million bushels of organic corn, she reported.
“We need to internalize some of these imports,” Amy said. “To do that we must change the way we approach farming.”
Organic farming is far more technical than traditional farming, Amy said. Precision farming is key to optimize crop yield. The couple had to invest in a Veris Tech Electrical Conductivity sled to manage and leverage their soils, Tyler said. He said they went through about 15 iterations of cover crops trying to keep a living root in the ground year-round. We had to try several approaches and many different ideas, he said.
“I’m glad there are 26 letters in the alphabet,” Amy said. “Because we would usually wind up on Plan D or E.”
She admits that farming organic is also expensive. Not just because of altering the methods of farming, but the yield drag during the three years of transition. According to the OTA, this could be about 30-40% below conventional crop yields.
There is financial assistance available from different sources, Tyler said. But one of his foremost hopes is to one day put a “non-subsidized” label on his products.
Jon Burleson can be reached at jon.burleson@lee.net.