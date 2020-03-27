SAN ANTONIO — Soybean growers have a lot of options, both when it comes to herbicide selection and trait options for herbicide resistance. Syngenta representatives at Commodity Classic, Feb. 27-29, went over some of the company’s new products for 2020 to help soybean growers keep weeds out of their fields.
“In the past it’s always been you use Roundup Ready soybeans, right? Well, with weed resistance and glyphosate resistance, we have opportunities to deploy new technologies for growers to better manage weeds in their fields,” said Travis Kriegshauser, strategic soybean marketing manager for Syngenta.
When it comes to weed management, Syngenta’s NK soybean portfolio includes 68 new varieties for the 2020 season, including Enlist E3 soybeans, Roundup Ready 2 Xtend and LibertyLink GT27. Representatives said the options empower farmers with a broad choice of herbicide traits to manage tough-to-control weeds in their fields.
According to Kriegshauser, Enlist E3 soybeans offer growers herbicide-tolerant trait technology with the ability to use three unique modes of action. Enlist E3 soybeans are tolerant to 2,4-D choline, glyphosate and glufosinate.
“It’s a really flexible technology,” Kriegshauser said. “You can tank mix it and there are less restrictions. You don’t have to be certified to spray the technology and the window for application is mostly unlimited compared to dicamba where you have spray restriction dates and limitations like not being permitted to spray over 85 degrees.”
Syngenta also introduced the Saltro seed treatment for protection against sudden death syndrome. Like ILeVO, it works against neatodes with a very broad spectrum label.
“Saltro is a fungicide that is the most active compound we’ve ever tested against SDS,” said Paul Oklesh, project lead for Syngenta Seedcare. “It helps protect soybean roots from root infection caused by SDS early in the season, which prolongs the canopy later in the season when SDS flares up.”