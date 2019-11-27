Female agriculture landowners, farmers and ranchers, and industry professionals looking to increase their business management skills are encouraged to register for the Women Managing Agricultural Land conference Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2021 Transformation Drive in Lincoln.
The conference will allow women to build relationships with each other, attend workshops and gain valuable knowledge. Keynote speakers and workshops will focus on helping Nebraska farmland owners and tenants navigate the challenges they face.
Participants will have the opportunity to hear from leading experts in land values, Nebraska property taxes, cash rental rates, and cultivating landlord tenant relationships. Jim Jansen, co-author of the Nebraska Farm Real Estate survey, will discuss trends in Nebraska land values. Mykel Taylor of Kansas State University will share resources related to negotiations and communication between landowners and tenants. Cathy Anderson from the Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency will discuss the 2018 Farm Bill and its implications for Nebraska agriculture.
Registration is available online at wia.unl.edu for $45 per person, which includes meals.
The conference is hosted by Nebraska Extension and is inspired by Annie’s Project.
Kickoff Speaker
Jim Jansen, Nebraska Extension Regional Economist, 9:30-10:20 a.m.
Corn, Cattle, and Cornhuskers, how are the major economic drivers for the state of Nebraska influencing agricultural land values across Nebraska? What about rising interest rates and high property taxes? Changing economic dynamics across Nebraska have influenced regional land markets across the state as agricultural land values have declined from the high of 2014.
This presentation covers how the major economics forces in the state may be influencing the current market value of agricultural land across Nebraska. Also, a discussion on how current property tax rates remain high across the state even as the market value of the underlying assets declined. Understanding these forces and the current property tax dilemma provides an informed landowner the basis to make better management decisions in 2020.
Jansen is an agricultural economist with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. His current research efforts focus on agricultural finance and land economics.
Lunch Speaker
Mykel Taylor, associate professor with the department of agricultural economics at Kansas State University, 11:30 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.
Dr. Taylor’s research and extension programs are focused in the area of farm management. She grew up on a cattle ranch in Montana and attended Montana State University majoring in agribusiness management. Her PhD in economics is from North Carolina State University. She has worked in extension positions at both Kansas State University and Washington State University. Some of her current research areas include measuring basis risk for commodity grains, evaluation of Farm Bill commodity programs, and analyzing trends in Kansas agricultural land values, rental rates, and leasing arrangements.
Keynote Speaker
Cathy Anderson, chief specialist in production and compliance programs with Nebraska Farm Service Agency, 3:20-4 p.m.
Anderson has 30 years of experience with FSA, beginning her career as a program technician and county executive director, and more recently as a program specialist in the state office.
Her lifelong interest and involvement in agriculture began with growing up and working on her family farm in southeast Nebraska. She has a degree in agricultural economics from the University of Nebraska.
Workshop Session 1 (10:30-11:30 a.m.) Property Taxes and Flooding: Setting Equitable Cash Rental Rates, Jim Jansen
Property taxes and flooding, how do I determine an equitable cash rental rate? Many landlords and tenants face challenging financial circumstance with current landownership expenses, commodity prices, and weather-related events in 2019. Given these circumstances, how do landlords and tenants set a cash rental rate in 2020 that works for both parties?
This presentation covers current trends in cash rental rates across Nebraska for 2020 and strategies for setting the equitable cash rental rate for an agricultural land. Accounting for these challenging financial circumstances surrounding the land improves the equitability of setting sustainable cash rent rates. Trends and strategies discussed provide the skills and insight necessary for implementing cash rental rates that account for the needs of landlords and tenants.
So You've Inherited a Farm, Now What? with Allan Vyhnalek
For those of us that received land in our 40s, 50s and 60s, what considerations do we need to work on? The session will look at options for owning, selling, and renting farmland with an emphasis on how you will think about passing that asset on.
Nebraska Property Tax Relief: What Happened, What’s Next and What You Can Do Now? with Austin Duerfeldt and Dave Aiken
This presentation first examines Nebraska property taxes as a source of government revenue, the recent run-up in agricultural property taxes, what happened in the 2019 legislative session, and what is on the horizon for 2020. Next we review the real property valuation protest process, going through the general timeline of this process to lower your property valuation (and your property taxes) and some do’s and don’ts from a former county treasurer.
Mindful Matters for the Maturing Farmstead with Michael Krause
Most every farm property has an extra house, farmstead or acreage. So, what do you do with this problem; or is it a windfall? Are there sentimental ties, is it an eye blemish or is it an income producing asset? Learn how to set the rates, vet tenants, and create an opportunity. Or learn what to do to guard yourself from a money pit. It is also important to recognize safety and liability concerns to protect your main farming and ranching operation.
Where Do Land Costs Fit into Enterprise Budgets? with Glennis McClure
Land expenses are significant when considering cost of production. There are a few ways to consider land costs when creating enterprise budgets. Using examples from the UNL crop and livestock budgets, we’ll dive into how land expenses may be accounted for in your own budgets.
Be a Conservation Champion with Breg Finnegan
Do you want to make sure your farm or ranch remains not only profitable but also sustainable? The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service has resources to help you achieve that goal for your operation.
No matter if you own or lease your ground, NRCS conservationists provide free, one-on-one consultations tailor made for your operation. Learn more about the services NRCS has available.
Workshop Session 2 (1-2 p.m.)
Profits and Risk: Choosing the Best Lease Arrangement with Jim Jansen
Cash rents, crop shares, or flex leases - what makes the most sense for cropland in Nebraska? Current commodity prices and high input expenses makes this question a topic to discuss when negotiating terms of a cropland lease in 2020. Each of these types of lease arrangements have various advantages or disadvantages, but expose the landlord and tenant to different levels of risk.
This presentation reviews considerations of cash rents, crop shares, and flex leases along with trends for these arrangements across the state. Recent findings from research on lease arrangements across Nebraska provide the basis to compare land against when determining an equitable arrangement. Discussion during this presentation builds upon research findings to provide attendees critical insight necessary for prudent lease arrangement decisions.
It's Not Your Parents’ Handshake Anymore: Getting from Handshake to Written Leases with Allan Vyhnalek
The session will look at: the importance of a written lease, review types of farmland leases, important components to the lease, and good lease provisions will be discussed.
Talking to your Landlord: You can do it! with Mykel Taylor
We will be covering the basics of leasing agricultural land to better understand how leases are constructed and negotiated. Much of the trouble with leases stems from communication problems between landowner and tenant. We will discuss strategies for opening the lines of communication with landowners and developing that relationship to better conduct leases on your operation.
Common Grazing Mistakes and How to Avoid Them with Mary Drewnoski
When it comes to optimizing grazing systems, most recognize that it is a mix of art and science. There is no “one size fits all” system or plan that is best, but there are some common mistakes which often reduce the output, and ultimately, the profitability of operations. This presentation will cover some common mistakes and ways to avoid them.
Weather Ready Farms Nebraska: Emergency Management Planning for Your Acres with Troy Walz
With changing weather conditions managing our farm ground continues to change at a moment’s notice. Being weather ready is essential to responding and managing these challenging events. Whether you are a farmer, rancher, family member, or business partner having a plan in place is vital to being weather ready. Come and learn how to make your acres more weather ready!
Workshop Session 3 (2:10-3:10 p.m.)
How do I use all of the financial data I have? with Robert Tigner
Financial data is a useful tool to manage land and profits or find ways to increase profit. This presentation will provide tools, techniques and strategies for land owners and operators to increase the use and effectiveness of the financial data they already possess.
