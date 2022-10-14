Wellman family blessed tenfold by agricultural community

The Wellman family of Waverly, Neb. has a lot of irons in the fire. Rusty and Dixi both work full-time jobs. Their daughter Skye is a nurse recruiter in Texas. Their son Kolter is in junior high and heavily involved in agriculture, showing cattle at the county fair and helping with the day-to-day ranching operations. In addition to selling farm-fresh eggs and breeding hunting dogs, the Wellmans are also marketing their Wagyu beef line that has taken years to develop. All while making time to give back to their community.

While most people would call this lifestyle busy, Dixi Wellman considers her family blessed.

“If there’s any word that describes us, it’s blessed,” Wellman said.

Wellman grew up in Wauneta, Neb. but was connected to agriculture through both sets of grandparents, who had a farm and a ranch. She met her husband Rusty at Nebraska Wesleyan University. When they settled on an acreage northeast of Lincoln, ranching was not on their radar.

“Honestly, we had zero intentions of having a livestock operation,” Wellman said.

When Kolter was seven years old, Wellman’s brother thought that his nephew needed a bucket calf to show at the county fair.

“That’s kind of where the trouble began,” joked Wellman.

That bucket calf started the family tree of Wellman Wagyu.

Over the past seven years, the Wellman’s have implanted embryos and kept back replacement heifers to grow their herd to 13 full blood Wagyu and F1 cows, a mixture of Wagyu, Angus and Hereford.

This year, they celebrated the birth of their first bull calf and plan to raise full blood Wagyu bulls to sell both the genetics and the bulls.

“Some producers are introducing Wagyu into their commercial herds to improve the meat grade of their progeny,” said Wellman.

Wagyu has become the “buzz word” in the meat market because of its deep marbling. The meat provides heart-healthy fats similar to that of fish, said Wellman. It also grades high, never choice or select.

“Full blood Wagyu is prime all the time,” Wellman said.

This superior marbling forms over a span of 28 months from birth to harvest. To attain the marbling, Wagyu beef has specific nutritional needs. The Wellman’s consulted a nutritionist in Texas who specializes in Wagyu beef to get the “special recipe.” The local co-op was able to bring in the right ingredients to make the special blend for the Wellman’s Wagyu herd.

As a niche market, Wagyu beef also has a tight-knit community of producers.

“We have developed some close friendships with a handful of folks who sell Wagyu beef,” said Wellman.

Having these connections is necessary for finding the genetics to breed their cows. Wellman said they have outsourced genetics from other states, such as Texas, Arkansas and New Hampshire but also have a local connection in Seward, Neb.

Wellman uses social media to share the story about Wellman Wagyu, but word of mouth is how most of their beef sells. Kolter Wellman showed a full blood Wagyu heifer this summer, bringing home a banner and adding publicity as the first-ever Wagyu at the Lancaster County Fair.

People have already been asking for specialty cuts, as well as quarters and halves of their Wagyu beef. The locker date is set for January 2024.

Wellman contributes the increased desire for locally-grown food to the pandemic, saying, “People got closer to their food sources and want to know where their food comes from, that they can trust their food source.”

Selling eggs is another way the Wellmans provide local, farm fresh food to their community. They currently have 14 laying hens and more demand than supply. Most eggs are sold in Waverly with buyers in the Lincoln area, as well.

Fourteen-year-old Kolter Wellman is doing his part to feed the world, starting with School District 145. He proposed the Beef in Schools initiative to his superintendent and school board to serve beef from local producers at school lunch. Kolter Wellman procured seven beef and over $9,000 of monetary donations for the processing of the animals and continuation of the program into the future.

The locally-grown beef is on the school lunch menu for October. Teachers will also cover specific beef curriculum in their classrooms in an effort to connect students to agriculture in the Waverly and Eagle communities.

This is just another example of how important agriculture is to the Wellman family. For them, agriculture and community service are at the heart of their endeavors.

“We have made strong connections in the Waverly community with those in agriculture,” Wellman said.

For 20 years, Dixi Wellman has worked at State Farm as a business lines consultant. Her role is to understand and protect the needs of small business owners and farmers, the very backbone of our communities.

Working with farmers and ranchers, Dixi Wellman understands how important agriculture is and finds her biggest fulfillment in sharing their stories. For a year, she has portrayed ag life as a writer for the Farm and Ranch Living magazine.

“I want to help people understand agriculture is in their everyday life,” Wellman said.

Rusty Wellman has also assisted farmers for 20 years as the Farm Bureau Financial Services agent in Waverly, helping them avoid risk and make financial decisions. He also breeds registered Vizsla hunting dogs, known for their superior hunting skills and friendly disposition. Pheasant hunting is their specialty.

The Wellman family has volunteered at several events for the Farm Bureau Foundation, which has contributed substantially to Kolter Wellman’s Beef in Schools project.

“Central to our family and livelihood is that we value servanthood,” Wellman said.

The Wellman’s have been greatly supported by neighbors and mentors as they established Wellman Wagyu, and they are glad to return the favor. To them, helping others does not take anything away but rather gives back tenfold.

“Everybody in the agricultural community has been so gracious in sharing,” Wellman said. “Everybody has the mentality that there’s room for all of us in the market no matter what we are doing, whether it be a larger commercial Angus herd or a smaller little specialty Wagyu herd.”

