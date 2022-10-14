Harvest is in full swing

“Ahoj” again from Brichacek farms!
Harvest is officially in full swing here. Truly, one of the best times of the year.
It’s quite the sight to take a little drive in the evenings and see all of the bright lights of the equipment in the neighborhood fields. There is no such thing as a work schedule or working hours around here and that is something I wish people in the city could grasp.
There’s no better feeling than driving home from the scramble of a city on Wednesday nights to see my hometown farmers in the fields. A sight worth a thousand admiring words in my heart.
It would definitely be beneficial to get some rain this week to make the job a bit less dusty and most importantly, more safe. If things go as planned, we are hoping to finish beans late this week and switch to the corn head.
Time is ticking on attempting to keep the cattle satisfied in the pasture. It has been a tough summer for them. We have brought them alfalfa and silage a plentiful amount of times in hopes to savor our tough looking pasture. They know it’s about their time to hit the stalks and are sure letting us know!
Letting the cattle on the stalks for the first time reminds me of letting them out on pasture in the spring, we always have some very happy gals. I could watch them all day out there specifically on the back of my horses.
We were able to let them out on bean stubble this week. I was at work when the boys moved the cattle to this first field. Dad said they definitely knew what was happening as soon as he began to unwire the opening, letting him know by pushing past him as quickly as possible!
Even though the beans aren’t making anything this year, at least the remains of them are filling some bellies and keeping them satisfied for the time being.
We are eagerly waiting for that first freeze to kill off these troublesome flies. I thought I would never see pink eye like I did in our herd last summer, but I stand corrected. The flies from summer of 2021 came back for round two. They did a number on our cattle this summer. We treated with LA 300, Draxxin, and the one and only Vetericyn “pink eye spray,” or as Dad calls it, water.
We went through a few bottles of this stuff and it left us wondering why we were wasting our time by attempting to “treat” with this. We desperately need to make a change in prevention and treatment next summer but are still struggling to discover the best options.
For as long as I can remember, we have always vaccinated cattle towards the end of the summer, late August. Sorting calves for this process and moving them to different pastures is not exactly a simple task when they are partially blind. In fact, it was an experience last summer that left us with a substantial amount of broken fence, runaway calves, and frustration. If only I could put fly boots and a fly mask on every cow/calf pair like I do my horses!
The trials that can and will occur with farming do not even hold a candle to the gratifying, valuable, and passionate life it will bring forth. I just love this farm and will forever feel very blessed and grateful to have been able to grow up on this land with this dear family. Wishing everyone a safe and smooth harvest. Until next time! “Spanem Bohem”!