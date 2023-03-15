We have reached the point in life that in order to write these I have to look back at the calendar to see what I actually got done for the previous week. I can’t decide if it’s old age creeping up or maybe just too many things on the calendar. I may confess it’s a combination of the two.

The good news is that cows are now all home from stalks. What a mess. I had to take the four-legged holy terror to Colorado Springs on Monday. The clinic called on Friday and asked if I could be there on Monday to get her in for an ultrasound and injections. I’m not sure how we went from an appointment on April 25 to Monday, but I wasn’t going to say anything. The appointment went well, and it only took a couple of hours before I was able to pick up the druggy and head back north.

I’m sorry, but there are not many things more pathetic than a drugged pet. I’m glad I never have acted like that. If anyone tries to tell you about that one time where it may have taken two people to hold me upright to get me to the vehicle while I was singing Elvis after a dental surgery…I will plead the fifth. Hopefully the platelet injections will help, but I had specific instructions to limit her activity for the next six weeks, and that’s going as well as can be expected.

We rolled into the ranch late Monday, or in all reality early Tuesday, and had a couple quick hours of sleep before I grabbed the truck and headed to town. The temp Monday night didn’t fall as much as we needed it to, and the turnoff that I needed to be frozen solid took a little “Fast and Furious” driving to get through. The decision was made pretty quickly to just leave the semi and ATVs and go ahead and get everything set up for the following day when the temp was supposed to be nicer. We did grab one trailer load of cows, which with a couple multiple loads the following day would mean one less trip with the semi.

Once we got home, we switched trailers around and Grace and I headed over to the valley to start looking at apparel ideas for the website. We finally settled on hats, beanies, t-shirts, and sweatshirts that will be online this month. Then we zoomed over to Wyoming to pick up another four beefs to take to the reefer. I had taken the racks from the trailer and stored them in the reefer for a bit, and they have made a world of difference for sorting and organizing, but with all of the beef coming in right now, I’m really hoping we don’t have to take them completely out.

Tuesday morning, the alarm went off at o’dark thirty, and the crew and I headed up to town. Corralled the cows quickly, and the corner was just frozen enough that I only broke through on one side. I did ask the Boss Man why it is when this truck came into our lives that I do things that I never once would have asked my previous truckers to do. We pushed hard and got the second load out before the roads became impassable. It’s such a relief to have all the cattle in one location again. I have no clue when we are going to be able to pull hoses, tanks, or fence-as between the snow, ice, and mud, everything is still buried.

There was a little scare on the place. I was heading across the state making beef deliveries, enroute to the Omaha airport where I fly out for a quick 55 hour trip to DC to lobby on behalf of Humanities Nebraska at their annual Humanities on the Hill event. The Boss Man sent me a picture of a red baldy cow that had a brand new brockle face calf at her side. The confusing part was she was in our fall herd, so I asked the Boss Man to get me a tag number and he got one with the binoculars as she was a little flighty and texted back “131.” I responded we don’t have a 131 as that number belonged to a black cow that came from the North Place that went to town a year ago. Fortunately, long story short, a neighbor’s cow had decided to do a walkabout, but nothing like getting your heart racing when you realize that you are not in the mood to start calving yet, especially when the due date begins on May 1.

May you all have a blessed week, as I keep hearing rumors that this winter will end, and spring is right around the corner.