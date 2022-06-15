A lifetime cowboy

George Edward Winters was born Christmas Day 1910 on the homestead of his parents Albert Edward and Florence M. Winters in McPherson County, Tryon, Nebraska. He was their only son, born in a sod house and went to school in a sod schoolhouse that his father helped build.
Winters, who passed away May 17, 1982, was one of 11 new inductees into the Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame.
His father, Ed, taught George how to mow hay when he was 7. From then on it was all work. During this time of hardship as Winters began working for neighbors and different ranches, much of the time his pay was for board and room. Any extra pay went to help his parents and nine sisters.
He spent many hours breaking and training horses. This may have been what inspired him to enter the rodeo competition. The first rodeo he competed in was at Ray (Pete) Trumbull’s when he was 13. From there, he competed in saddle broncs and calf roping at rodeos throughout the country.
In 1933, Winters worked for Jim McCullough by Brady, Nebraska, breaking horses for $2.50 a head. Some he broke to ride and some to drive.
In September 1933, Winters entered the bronc riding at Stapleton, Nebraska and won it. According to the Tryon Graphic newspaper, “the horses were shipped from northern Wyoming and was of the finest bucking stock.” This article made the front page news.
The winter of 1933, Winters was selected to go to Civil Conservation Camp and was stationed at Fort Robinson, Nebraska. In his time off, he spent time in the barns and corrals with the horse trainers. They noticed his interest and his knowledge of horses and he also worked with horses and mules.
In the spring of 1934, Winters started out form Brady, Nebraska, to Wyoming horseback with the destination being Ed Daly’s Ranch on the Cheyenne River near Mule Creek. He had three horses, two of them were ridden very little, one was worked on the sweep and the other was just halter broken. He had his bedroll, sidemeat and biscuits specially made for him and proceeded west.
The ride took about 10 days. He stayed and worked for about a year then was hired to find strays. There were about 65 head missing on the open range.
In 1938, Winters won the saddle bronc riding at Sutherland’s first rodeo. He came back to the Sandhills and worked on the Anderson place.
In 1940, Winters served in the U.S. Army Air Corps and in 1941; he was stationed in Columbus, Ohio, New Jersey and Missouri. Then he attended Armour School working on the Sperry Bomb Sight and was stationed at Lowry Field at Denver. He decided to enter the saddle bronc riding at Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and he placed riding “Humpy.”
George was discharged July 1, 1943, and Winters went to work for Guy Combs on the Birdwood Creek country, once again enjoying the cowboy way of life.
In May 1945, his parents, Ed and Florence, decided to leave the Sandhills and moved to Wyoming. They left the homestead for George to manage and he finished paying the mortgages against it.
On Nov. 21, 1945, he married Vivian B. Wells Haskell. Vivian had been married before to Charles M. (Chad) Haskell who passed away, leaving her with four small children: Charles Wells, 5, Leland Richard, 4, Maudene Allice, 3, and Michael Dee, 3 months.
It didn’t seem to bother Winters that instead of one more mouth to feed there would be five. He was really proud of his new family. He treated them as his own flesh and blood. Many people didn’t know the story of his new family and thought there could be some resemblance.
“Dad could not do anything without kids, 40 questions, and with Dad came 40 answers,” his kids said. “We helped him do everything. I don’t remember him ever saying that we could not help.”
The last time Winters rode a bronc out of a chute he won $75 at Wayne Miller’s Rodeo on July 11, 1946. He insisted that all of his winnings go to buying a pressure cooker, a set of stainless pots and pans, four pairs of shoes for the kids and some bedding.
Winters continued to participate in either calf roping, wild horse racing or team roping. The last time he competed in a rodeo was in 1980 at the Old Timer’s Rodeo at Hyannis, Nebraska.
“I have always marveled at Dad’s patience,” his kids said. “He was blessed with patience, however, there was a fine line with him. As time marched on, we kids learned where that line was and we shaped up.”
They were nursed through broken bones, pneumonia, appendicitis and nightmares – all the problems that go with kids growing up and being teenagers. Winters was always there to help out and listen.
On May 17, 1982, Winters was invited to help a good friend and neighbor brand his calves. He was having such a good time getting in on the action. He had just roped a calf and dragged it in to be branded when God decided the final chapter needed to be written in the life of George Edward Winters.
It was a shock to his family, but also a blessing. Not everybody passes from this life doing what they love to do: just being a cowboy.
Editor’s Note: The Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame inducted 11 new honorees with a ceremony June 11 in Valentine, Nebraska. This is the last installment in which we met each of the inductees.