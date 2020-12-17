Adams Central FFA Chapter prospers despite new restrictions

The Adams Central FFA Chapter is still prospering in spite of the new restrictions given to it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though summer events were canceled, our chapter has started back up with the advent of the new school year.
The main events we have participated in so far include: the Nebraska State Fair, the National FFA Convention, and the area land evaluation contest.
Competing at the Nebraska State Fair is a popular decision made by many members. It is the first big event at the beginning of the school year. Out of the nine members that participated, three did exceptionally well. Blake Frink earned Grand Champion in ears of corn. Sam Hemberger and Libby Trausch each earned Reserve Champion awards.
The National FFA Convention is the next step up from the State FFA Convention. Seven members earned the opportunity to participate. Tayler Holdsworth and Sam Himmelberg were agriscience fair finalists in plant systems, Division 4. Lydia Fitzke and Tobie Augustin were agriscience fair finalists in animal systems, Division 4. Jenna Cercle was an agriscience fair finalist in environmental services and natural resources systems, Division 3. Allison Everhart was an agriscience fair finalist in food products and processing systems, Division 5.
Ashlyn Mohling was a national proficiency finalist in equine science, entrepreneurship. A proficiency award is an award for an exceptional SAE (supervised agricultural experience).
The area land judging contest is a competition where FFA members judge the land in order to find characteristics such as the depth, permeability, and slope in order to determine the land class. One team from our chapter qualified for the state land evaluation contest. The team consisted of the members Justin Barbee, Julianna Zubrod, Sam Himmelberg and Creighton Jacobitz. These events are a big hit for our chapter each year and we can’t wait to participate again in future years.
Our chapter is also in the second year of managing a test plot where we are able to gain real world experiences in agriculture. The test plot is located east of Adams Central High School. In the plot we grow different varieties of corn that were provided to us from different suppliers.
Additionally, a school and FFA chapter greenhouse is currently under construction and will be able to provide our members with even more hands-on experiences. We are excited for all the new opportunities it will bring to our chapter.
The Adams Central FFA Chapter continues to prosper despite conditions that restrict us from regularity. With being only a quarter of the way through the school year we already have many accomplishments. We cannot wait for new opportunities in the future.
