Aerial photos capture farm history

We’re counting the blessings of spring-like weather this week, coming on the heels of several days of brutal winds and freezing temps.
Whenever the weather is nice, I try to get in a few extra loads of laundry. The dryer that my dad bought used from a neighbor over 20 years ago served us well until about a year ago. Given that it quit during summer, I just added more line and pins to the clothesline, since I always hang out my laundry in warm weather anyway.
One devises way of making things work during winter. It’s always sort of humorous to hang out clothing in the cold and have it instantly freeze. In bad weather, I just wash smaller loads and hang items over towel bars or on chairs near the furnace vent to dry.
Spring, summer, and fall, my laundry-hanging generally takes place after sundown, and from time to time I see low-flying visages in a very close flight pattern. Due to my dad having been a private pilot, I always suspect that these are not planes, but drones. It’s somewhat unsettling, but there are legitimate uses for drones by legitimate entities, and one always hopes that that is what is occurring. Certainly, our local TV station broadcasts of drone images throughout the region are always interesting.
Back in the 1970s and ’80s, our family had the advantage of getting a “drone’s-eye” view of our farm, neighborhood and community as my dad embarked on a journey to realize his dream of becoming a private pilot. He enrolled in ground school at a technical college and began lessons with a flight instructor who lived just 15 miles away. He joined the Blue River Flying Club, based out of Harvard, Nebraska, the site of a World War II army air base.
My sister and I frequently accompanied my dad on his Saturday morning flying lessons. As the instruction increased in scope and difficulty, we had the excitement of flying over our farm and communities of Pauline and Blue Hill, viewing familiar landmarks such as our school and church from hundreds of feet in the air.
Across the decades, various companies have taken aerial photographs of farmsteads in the region, then sent out door-to-door salesmen to market the prints. My late uncle, though he lived most of his adult life a mile and a half to the south of us, always kept a copy of an early aerial photo of our farm, taken in 1952.
It’s interesting to chronicle changes on “the home place” by way of aerial photos. While the main buildings – house, barn, chicken coops, granary and workshop – have remained constant, it’s fun to spot buildings on the property I recall from childhood that no longer exist. I have a hard time keeping up with the current eight or nine buildings; at one time there were at least five more! Time and a lack of usefulness took a toll on some, causing them to be taken down.
Another aerial photo, cherished by my sisters and me, was taken during the early 1990s when my parents were at the pinnacle of realizing the fruits of their farm labors. The latest, unfortunately of a poor quality, was taken during the mid-2000s.
One of our earliest farm photos was taken not long after Orville and Wilbur Wright first invented the plane! As such, it is a ground photo, which eventually was enlarged and colorized, a common practice in the early 20th century. A surviving order ticket leads me to believe it was procured by my great-grandparents, with copies made for them and each of their six children. I had one copy professionally cleaned and restored. On my bucket list – when money is burning a hole in my pocket – is to get a second done.
Based on the colorized version of our early farm photo, I chose last spring to side my house in light grey, a nod to the original color. While there are still miles to go in restoration of our barn, my goal is to return it to a dark red color, staying true to the colorized photograph.
Had the Wright brothers’ flying machine made an appearance over our farmstead 118 years ago, I’m sure my great-grandparents would have been more than a bit unsettled, just as many of us farm folks are in regard to the drones.
Although we live remotely, in this 21st century age, one sometimes gets the feeling of dwelling in a technological fishbowl. Whenever I see the drones however, I always remind myself that the creator of the galaxies is all-knowing and infinitely more powerful.
Dryer or no dryer, drones or no drones, those brilliant nighttime skies are just one more reason I’m thankful to be living in the country!