The knife submitted by Larry and Joyce Frazier is a frozen food knife.
Wanda Moores of Woodbine, Iowa was the first to correctly guess. Thanks to the half dozen that also correctly guessed.
According to Frank Shefl of O’Neill, Nebraska, the knife came out shortly after frozen foods became popular in the late 1940s, early 1950s.
If you have any items lying around the farm and have been curious as to what they are, be sure to submit them with a bit of information about yourself and the item to jager.robinson@lee.net.
