Only two guesses were made over the last two weeks and both were correct.
The spade was a support for wire fencing. The gentleman who submitted the photo called the tool a “dead man.”
“Instead of putting a wooden post structure, the spade end would be planted at a 45 degree angle from the fence and the barbed wire hooked around the arm.”
If you have any items lying around the farm and have been curious as to what they are, be sure to submit them with a bit of information about yourself and the item to jager.robinson@lee.net.
Send your “What’s This” submissions to jager.robinson@lee.net or Jager Robinson, P.O. Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061.