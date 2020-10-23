Due to some confusion, the image was only available for guesses for a short while but Janice Rasmussen was the first to guess and the first to be correct that the Janice Smith set is a vintage vacuum coffee maker set.
While not a traditional way to make coffee, vacuum coffee sets have existed for quite a while and can be bought today. The set Smith had is missing the heating pad.
If you have any items lying around the farm and have been curious as to what they are, be sure to submit them with a bit of information about yourself and the item to jager.robinson@lee.net.
Thanks!
