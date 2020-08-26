The last item of the Nygren saga appears to be a well-rounded jack-of-all-trades tool.
Gary Mau of Fairbury believes the wooden tool was a pig slapper to cause no real harm to the pigs other than creating a big slapping noise if you needed them to move.
Larry Martin theorized that the tool was used to move hot items after welding as to not burn yourself. But Jack Gates said that perhaps the tool has both of those uses and even more, as he has seen a few of them be used for all manners of farm jobs over his years.
If you have any items lying around the farm and have been curious as to what they are, be sure to submit them with a bit of information about yourself and the item to jager.robinson@lee.net.
Thanks!