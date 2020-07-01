After a few weeks of guessing, only two responses were submitted from the readers.
Larry Martin from Valparaiso suggested that the mystery device could be an elevator chair from a single-row corn picker, while Justin Ramsay guessed that the device may be an early form of barbed wire.
While the guesses can continue, the mystery remains.
If you have any items lying around the farm and have been curious as to what they are, be sure to submit them with a bit of information about yourself and the item to jager.robinson@lee.net.
Thanks!
Send your “What’s This” submissions to jager.robinson@lee.net or Jager Robinson, P.O. Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061.