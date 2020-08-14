The third item of the Nygren saga was puzzling as multiple people guessed different things.
Nicole Hosette of the South Dakota Historical Society guessed that the item is a windmill shut off handle for a water pump. Marlin Perks out of Stockville agreed, saying it could be a lever to control the break on a windmill.
Larry Martin out of Valparaiso said that he believes the pipe to be an “inside pipe tightener” for when you can’t tighten the pipe from the outside.
