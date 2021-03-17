Annie’s Project accepting applications for National Board of Directors, Advisory Committee

If you have an interest in serving in an organization that empowers women in agriculture Annie’s Project is looking for you.
Annie's Project announces that they are currently seeking a diverse range of applicants for positions on their Board of Directors and newly formed Advisory Committee to fulfill two year terms.
Annie’s Project desires energetic and engaged board and advisory committee members who are interested in actively working on the growth and development of Annie’s Project.
The Annie’s Project Board of Directors has the responsibility to define the overall policies and direction of Annie’s Project. The policies set by the Board will insure that the vision, mission and goals of Annie’s Project are achieved. The advisory committee will make recommendations, provide advice and/or provide key information and materials to the Board.
To learn more about these opportunities and how to apply, visit: www.anniesproject.org
Questions about the open positions may be addressed to Co-CEO’s - Karisha Devlin, karisha@anniesproject.org or Doris Mold, doris@anniesproject.org
Annie’s Project Vision
Women in Agriculture are change agents who strengthen their businesses, families and communities.
Annie’s Project Mission
To empower women in agriculture to be successful through education, networks and resources.
About Annie’s Project – Education for Farm Women
Annie’s Project is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational programs – Annie’s Project Level 1, Managing for Today and Tomorrow, Know Your Numbers Know Your Options and inspired by Annie’s Project programming designed to strengthen women’s roles in modern farm, ranch and growing enterprises.
Annie’s is recognized across the United States as a key organization in enhancing the well-being of women in agriculture. Annie’s Project features program coordinators and facilitators to carry out of working with women across the United States. For more information go to www.anniesproject.org.