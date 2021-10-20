Arapahoe-Holbrook FFA participates in Downtown Arapahoe Project

The Arapahoe-Holbrook FFA Chapter is heavily involved in their community. Advisor Chandler Hambridge said the students truly enjoy sharing time with the people of the area and being able to give back to the town and businesses which show them such tremendous support.

Part of their commitment is centered on the Downtown Arapahoe Project. This is a municipal improvement initiative undertaken to bring innovation and creativity to the downtown area. For their part, the FFA Chapter participates in beautification efforts, specifically planting flowers and the upkeep of foliage.

Arapahoe and Holbrook’s schools combined in 1991. Holbrook transplanted its existing FFA Chapter to the newly united districts. The chapter currently has 54 members in grades ninth through 12th. This is Hambridge’s fourth year with the program.

He said in addition to the support local businesses have given, any success the chapter has is due in large part to the FFA Alumni group. Hambridge said they are an invaluable asset.

Each year, the alumni hosts a Bull Fry (serving Rocky Mountain oysters) and Labor Auction. The event is eagerly anticipated and immensely successful as a fundraiser, he said.

Right now, the members are gearing up for CDEs and Livestock Judging, Hambridge said. At least eight members are working in State Degrees and the chapter is looking forward to attending the National Convention, as well.

Jon Burleson can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

