At Waverly FFA, roots run deep

Heritage is important to the Waverly FFA Chapter. As one of Nebraska’s oldest chapters that is understandable.
According to advisor Kristine Spath, the Waverly chapter was established Dec. 4, 1929, and is the seventh chapter to be formed in the state. About 60 years ago, Waverly combined with the chapter in Eagle, Nebraska, which was the second oldest chapter in the state at the time.
Spath is in her eighth year with the Waverly program. In that time she has seen 38 State degrees and 17 American degrees awarded to her students. One of her proudest moments was seeing her son Trevor earn his American degree in 2015. Her daughter, Alexis, earned her American degree in 2010. It runs in the family, as her husband, Steward, earned his American degree as a member of the North Bend FFA chapter.
Overall, the chapter has 62 students that have gone on to earn the prominent American degree. The latest being Danielle Schreiber in 2017 and Mickayla Larsen in 2019. They also had family members earning awards at Waverly. Dani’s sister Elizabeth and Mickayla’s sister Nicolette both earned their American degrees in 2014.
This year Audrey Sorensen and Claire Rolf earned their State degrees. They are the first with their surname to earn an honor at the Waverly chapter. Looking back, though, there are some names that have become synonymous with achievement in FFA.
None more so than the name of Tvrdy. This family has seen 11 members in the Waverly FFA to earn State degrees and five go on to earn American degrees. Beginning with Edward Tvrdy in 1948 and going on to Tanya Tvrdy in 2004.
Other families with deep roots in Waverly FFA include: Althouse, Bevans, Reed, Maahs and Dowding. Althouse has had six family members earn degrees in the program; the rest have had five each earn degrees.
Keeping the students aware of the rich heritage they have inherited is part of the Waverly FFA, as well. Currently, the chapter has 43 members. Handing out the Greenhand degree and the FFA Blue Jacket has become a significant ceremony. Each jacket contains a letter written by a former FFA member, said Spath.
“The letter tells the new FFA members what the jacket signified to the previous member,” she said. “I’ve had graduating students come up and show me they kept the letter in their pocket the entire time they were in FFA.”
Graduation doesn’t mean they leave the Waverly program, either. There is a strong FFA booster organization in the area, Spath said.
“Our community support is second to none,” she said. “Groups like the Waverly Kiwanis are awesome partners.”
There is a Tractor Supply distribution center in the area and a Tractor Supply Store that have been very generous supporters of the chapter, as well, she said. Because of these groups the chapter has been able to expand its greenhouse activities to include seeding perennials and house plants.
The longevity of any program depends on community support. Thanks to devoted supporters the Waverly chapter looks to be very durable.
