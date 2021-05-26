Back at the ball

The biggest challenge for those attending the 2021 Cattlemen’s Ball at Columbus will be finding time to see and do all the things that are lined up for attendees. With an extra year to plan because of COVID-19, hosts Scott and Pat Mueller and their committees have added new attractions ranging from a tractor-pulling contest to a simulated shooting gun range.
One of the state’s biggest parties is just two weeks away and as of mid-May 3,000 tickets have been sold with room for up to 4,500 people, Scott Mueller said. The ball is set for June 4-5.
After ramping up for two years to host the ball in June 2020, only to have it canceled because of the worldwide pandemic, life has been interesting to say the least, he said.
“Even when we made the decision in December to start planning again, it was a bit tough to get back into the mindset. But everybody stepped up and said, ‘We’re going to make this happen,’ and they have,” Mueller said.
When the Muellers were approached four years ago about being ball hosts, he said they took a look around their family at who had what talents and started planning.
“My wife, Pat, has food industry experience and is an excellent organizer. Our son Jordan is a CPA and our other son, Brandon, is an industrial technology specialist and he helps where he can with the ball website,” he said. “The whole family will come early to help set up.”
It takes hundreds of volunteers and key committees to make it all happen, Scott noted.
“We have an amazing group of people around Columbus and we’ve got them helping with everything from food and beverage, decorating and the arts tent. We are capitalizing on all their talents,” he said.
A variety of amenities always help make the ball more comfortable for guests. Mueller said they will be using generators for all their electrical needs and hauling in water with bottled water for drinking donated by Hy-Vee. Provided conditions are adequate, all parking will be on the ball site. Dry camping will be available north of the parking lot.
A big plus this year has been the installation of fiber connections to allow on-site wifi.
“They came out four and half miles from main connection in Columbus and plotted it up to the field pivot point. They just finished and everything is tested and operational,” Mueller said.
The fiber optics firm doing the work dropped connections along the way to allow those interested the option to connect to their network following the ball, Mueller said.
Many ball favorites return this year, such as the Friday golf tournament, Saturday Rawhide Run, live and silent auctions, style show and more. Among the new attractions will be a remembrance service and butterfly release, line-dancing, a games area that will include corn hole, a simulated gun shooting range and Hammerschlagen, a German game that uses a heavy, anvil-like hammer to pound a nail into a stump.
For non-farm and ranch guests interested in what the state’s beef producers do, Central Community College’s Columbus campus is providing a birthing cow to simulate a calf being born.
Because the ball is an outdoor event, face masks will be optional and there are plenty of places and opportunities to distance, Mueller said.
“Health considerations are still a priority as we understand many of our participants are cancer survivors or may even be undergoing treatment,” he said. “We have added more bars to cut down on lines and we’ve had enough donations of hand sanitizer to put bottles in all carry-in bags.”
The Mueller have done a lot of pre-planning, but they know last-minute challenges can crop up.
“But we have a great group of flexible people, so we know it will be entertaining,” Mueller said.
When asked what his family will do when the 2021 event is over, he quipped, “We’ll find another project.”
All joking aside, the Mueller noted they are looking forward to continuing the friendships built through the past four years.
“It’s been a tremendous opportunity to meet new people and reconnect with many others we’ve known over the years,” he said. “Best of all it’s for a good cause.”
A total 90% of all Cattlemen’s Ball proceeds go to the Buffett Cancer Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha with the remaining 10% donated to health organizations and causes surrounding the host community as determined by the ball committee.
Barb Bierman Batie can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.