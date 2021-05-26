Back at the ball

The biggest challenge for those attending the 2021 Cattlemen’s Ball at Columbus will be finding time to see and do all the things that are lined up for attendees. With an extra year to plan because of COVID-19, hosts Scott and Pat Mueller and their committees have added new attractions ranging from a tractor-pulling contest to a simulated shooting gun range.

One of the state’s biggest parties is just two weeks away and as of mid-May 3,000 tickets have been sold with room for up to 4,500 people, Scott Mueller said. The ball is set for June 4-5.

After ramping up for two years to host the ball in June 2020, only to have it canceled because of the worldwide pandemic, life has been interesting to say the least, he said.

“Even when we made the decision in December to start planning again, it was a bit tough to get back into the mindset. But everybody stepped up and said, ‘We’re going to make this happen,’ and they have,” Mueller said.

When the Muellers were approached four years ago about being ball hosts, he said they took a look around their family at who had what talents and started planning.

“My wife, Pat, has food industry experience and is an excellent organizer. Our son Jordan is a CPA and our other son, Brandon, is an industrial technology specialist and he helps where he can with the ball website,” he said. “The whole family will come early to help set up.”

It takes hundreds of volunteers and key committees to make it all happen, Scott noted.

“We have an amazing group of people around Columbus and we’ve got them helping with everything from food and beverage, decorating and the arts tent. We are capitalizing on all their talents,” he said.