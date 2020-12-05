The Blair FFA Chapter is focusing on the second part of the FFA motto: “Doing to learn.”
About half of the 65-member chapter is preparing for LDEs for the competition in January.
One of the 30 students getting ready for the event is chapter president Kendra Loseke. The 17-year-old senior said that LDEs are comprehensive, covering several facets of FFA. This year, the competition will be virtual, making it that much more challenging.
“I believe that LDEs are a very good experience for students,” Blair FFA Advisor Morgan Casper said. “The experience they receive benefits them way beyond high school.”
Loseke agreed, stating that by participating in the events she has gained confidence in herself and her capabilities. Loseke has been a member of FFA since her freshman year. This year, she is working toward her State Degree. She plans to earn her American Degree, as well.
Her future includes agriculture, but what aspect that may take has yet to be determined. Loseke has been accepted to the University of Nebrsaka-Lincoln, where she plans to study in an agriculture field. Her grandfather is a corn and soybean farmer and her father has a small cow-calf operation, so she is heavily influenced in both sides.
“I have an interest in animals,” Loseke said. “I have shown sheep for 4-H.”
Whatever direction her future takes, she said her experiences in FFA will give her an advantage. FFA helps students develop their potential, Loseke said.
Now in her third year with Blair FFA, Casper said the year has been challenging so far. Especially when it comes to community service.
“It’s been a little bit different this year,” Casper said. “We have been able to do a Pennie for Patients fundraiser for leukemia and lymphoma research.”
While that event went fairly well, she wonders how the annual raffles might go. Thanks to support from the Blair Meat Market, the FFA chapter has been able hold raffles of meat at basketball games and wrestling matches in years past. That is up in the air at this time.
“We are still looking to hold a canned food drive for the Washington County Food Pantry,” Casper said. “That would be good for us and them.”
Community service is important to the Blair chapter. That is because they receive such great community support, she said.
“We are not a traditional chapter,” Casper said. “Many of our students are more urban than rural.”
The chapter also receives strong support from former FFA members that reside in the area. The group helps with coaching and expenses. They also have annual scholarships.
“These are long-time supporters and well-organized,” Casper said. “They believe in what the organization does.”
The Blair school district is also very supportive, she said. Recently, they entered into an agreement with Metropolitan Community College to upgrade the school’s woodworking shop, welding and small engine repair courses.
“They are revamping the work spaces at the school,” Casper said. “The district pays for the space improvements and MCC donates the equipment.”
Through this partnership, the college gets a satellite facility for classes and the FFA chapter members get to learn by doing.