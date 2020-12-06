Bloomfield FFA Advisor Kaydee Alexander takes the first part of the FFA Motto — “Learning to do” to heart in her ag ed classes.
“I want to give them the tools to make their own best decisions,” Alexander said. “I want them to understand how things work.”
The Bloomfield advisor has been on the job for three years. She inherited one of the older chapters in Nebraska FFA. The Bloomfield chapter has been in continuous existence for 76 years.
Currently, the chapter has 56 members in grades seventh through twelfth. The chapter’s membership consists of about two-thirds of the high school population, she said.
Last year, Bloomfield had two FFA members earn their American Degrees — Travis Doerr and Michaela Johnson. This year, the chapter has four members going for that prestigious honor.
Two of those are Braden Eisenhauer and Ella McFarland. Eisenhauer is currently a freshman at the University of South Dakota. McFarland is a senior at BHS and the chapter president.
Eisenhauer is building on his previous year’s achievements which include earning a Bronze Proficiency in Agriculture Mechanics at Nationals. To do so, he had worked at three different employers in the area over the year. He learned to do concrete pouring and framing houses. He then worked at a lumber yard to learn to do the distribution side of things.
McFarland earned an award for Specialty Animal Production. She learned to do beekeeping as a business. She started from scratch, with some guidance from the Nebraska Beekeepers Association.
These are two prime examples of Alexander’s methodology. Her students are taught to develop critical thinking methods through classroom discussions. She invites the students to explore new initiatives — to realize there are no boundaries on their ideas.
Too many times the seeds of new ideas have trouble sinking roots due to the compaction of the minds in which they are sown. Alexander wants to teach her students to think out of the box, before they are actually put into a box.
“We recently discussed adjusting production methods,” she said. “It was enlightening to see what the students came up with.”
That is what FFA is all about, she said. The overall goal is to make better people; better people who stay and contribute to their communities.
“We’ve got good kids,” Alexander said. “It’s exciting to see them shine.”