Breakfast, goat roping highlights of farm show at Scotts Bluff fairgrounds

The KNEB Farm & Ranch Show, also known as the Scotts Bluff Farm Show, is ready for its 37th annual run during the first weekend in February at the Scotts Bluff County fairgrounds in Mitchell, Nebraska.

After a year off due to COVID, the opening day breakfast is back on. Biscuits and gravy will be served at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4.

“We’re glad to go back to the breakfast kickoff because we weren’t able to do that last year,” said Kendra Feather, sale manager for KNEB Radio.

The show runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. Entry and parking is free.

Over 75 vendors from six states will be on hand showcasing the latest in ag products and services.

“We have some new vendors coming in,” Feather said.

As a fundraiser for farmers and ranchers affected by recent wildfires, Paula Brown is hosting a goat roping event Saturday at 1 p.m. in the barn. The benefit is organized through Ranchers Helping Ranchers.

Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.

Midwest Messenger Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Midwest Messenger. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.