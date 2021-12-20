Broken Bow big in agribusiness

It may not be the center of the universe but, speaking geographically and spiritually, Broken Bow is pretty near the heart of Nebraska.

Geographically, the city is about 10 miles southeast of the very center of the state. It is the largest city in Custer County and its county seat. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Broken Bow has a total area of about two square miles and a population of around 3,600 good people.

Platted in 1882, Broken Bow is alleged to have received its name from a homesteader named Wilson Hewitt who found a broken bow in a field at a former Native American site. The railroad came through two years later and the city was incorporated in 1888.

The area is known for agribusiness and that is the soul of Nebraska. While not all ag-based commerce takes place in Broken Bow, the city is the heart of the area. According to the latest Census of Agriculture Profile, Custer County accounts for 4% of the total agriculture sales of the State of Nebraska.

The total market value of ag products sold from Custer County producers came to $781,155,000. That was second in the state and the 47th highest amount of all the counties in the U.S. Of that amount, $556,180,000 was from the sale of cattle and calves. This was the third highest amount in the state and was the 20th highest in the entire country.

Sales of crops came to $183,505,000 (ninth in the state), of which grains and beans made up $175,785,000 (10th in the state). The census further stated that 43% of farms in Custer County have sales in excess of $100,000 per year, while 19% have sales of less than $2,500 per year.