‘C Is for Care’ shares special moments on farms, ranches

There’s a special bond between humans and cattle, and that bond is celebrated in a new children’s book written by Mitchell, South Dakota producer Amanda Radke and illustrated by Michelle Weber.
“C is for Care” features the special care for beef and dairy animals in an A-to-Z format. This is the most recent agriculturally focused children’s book from Ag Storytellers and was produced in a collaboration with the animal health company Zoetis.
"We know the relationship between humans and cattle is two-way. Our customers care and provide for animals so the animals can provide for us," said Becky Lambert, vice president, U.S. cattle marketing for Zoetis. "There's tremendous value in helping educate the next generation of consumers on the responsible care that beef and dairy producers provide to their animals every day."
For Radke and Weber, this book fits in with the type of story they are passionate to share.
“As cattle producers ourselves, we want to share the positive story of animal production agriculture,” Radke said. “This project helps us tell the story of cattle care with young children and their families, so future generations can appreciate the love and dedication that U.S. beef and dairy producers put into raising healthy animals.”
The A-to-Z journey shares the many special moments of care that animals receive from cattle producers and veterinarians every day on America’s farms and ranches. The book is now avail-able on the Ag Storytellers site at https://agstorytellers.myshopify.com/pages/our-library.
To download a “C is for Care” coloring page or a special cow craft activity for young children, visit BornoftheBond.com.