Catch a festive park event near you
Nebraska state parks will be offering a variety of events throughout December. Find an event near you to celebrate the festive season.
For more information on holiday happenings, visit the event listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.
Lewis and Clark SRA Tree Decorating Contest
Put your tree decorating skills to the test for a chance to win a two-night cabin stay at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area near Crofton.
The contest is open Nov. 26 to Jan. 2 with judging to occur on Jan. 3, 2022; one winner will claim the prize two-night cabin stay.
Contestants, limited to household units, may decorate one tree along the park’s entrance driveway.
Contests are encouraged to use environmentally friendly decorations, such as popcorn garland, solar powered lights, bird seed pine cones and more. Then take a photo of the decorated tree and send it to npgc.lewis.clark@nebraska.gov and tag @nebraskanortheastparks on Facebook.
All decorations must be removed by Jan. 15.
See aquariums aglow during Winter Under the Water
Experience Winter Under the Water open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 11 to Jan. 9 at Schramm Education Center near Gretna.
Walk among a winter wonderland as you view aquariums aglow, lights and snow in the center’s holiday frost-filled fish encounter. Naturalist programs also will be offered, and guest can enjoy time outdoors.
Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and those age 4-12, and free for those age 3 and under.
Join Classic Christmas event at Mahoney
Bring the family to enjoy the Classic Christmas event from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the new Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park near Ashland.
Families can participate with their children in decorating a sugar cookie, making a holiday ornament, and creating a greeting card for a senior living facility.
Enjoy a free trolley ride for a memorable and unique tour of the park; rides will be operating, weather permitting.
Free portraits with Santa will be taken by a Nebraskaland Magazine photographer.
The View restaurant at the Peter Kiewit Lodge on the east side of the park will have a hot chocolate bar available for $2 per person.
A valid 2021 Nebraska park entry permit is required.
Cold Moon, Warm Fire at Johnson Lake
View some stars and roast marshmallows at Johnson Lake State Recreation Area as the Cold Moon reaches its peak illumination Dec. 18.
The free event is from 6-9 p.m. at the A1 group campsite. Two telescopes will be available for stargazing.
A valid park entry permit is required.
Christmas Bird Count for Kids set for Dec. 18 at Schramm
People of all ages are invited to contribute to science by participating in the Christmas Bird Count for Kids and Kids at Heart event at Schramm Education Center at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 18.
Learn more about birds and birding and help count and record the birds observed at Schramm. Participate in a guided bird walk or bird feeder watch. Learn how to participate in the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count Project, the longest running community science project in the country.
This program is included with general admission to Schramm Education Center. Admission is $10 per adult, $7 ages 60 and over and ages 4-12, and ages 3 and under are free.
For more information, email Jen Ruyle at jennifer.ruyle@nebraska.gov.