Cattlemen’s Ball beefs up cancer research

The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska is one of the largest, if not the largest, charitable fund-raising events in the state.

It is not associated with the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association. It is associated with the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.

As Crystal Kluge, promotions chairwoman for the Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska Volunteers, explains: The three main goals of the Cattlemen’s Ball is (first and foremost) to fundraise for cancer research, while also encouraging a healthy diet which includes beef and promoting the Nebraska beef industry and showcasing its diversity.

“Cancer touches so many people,” Kluge said. “Everyone knows someone affected by cancer.”

Over the last 20 years, the ball has raised about $15 million, she said. The majority of that money – 90% – goes directly to cancer research. Nothing goes to administration fees, she said. It is specifically earmarked for research. The other 10% goes to local area health initiatives.

Kluge said the goal this year is to gather $2.5 million. So far, about $2 million has been collected, she said.

Each year the ball is hosted by a different city. This allows the event to benefit as many Nebraskans as possible. The 2021 ball is being held at the Scott & Pat Mueller farm, north of Columbus. They were set to host last year when the event was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Cattlemen’s Ball attracts thousands of people each year. In fact, tickets sell out annually, Kluge said. There have been about 4,500 tickets sold already. It does this by providing entertainment, dining, shopping, art and demonstrations.