Companion planting: finding friends in your garden

Plants are a lot like people. To survive, both require water, nutrients and TLC.

All plants and all people are part of different families as well. People thrive with companionship, and plants are no different.

The layout of the plants within your garden impacts vegetative health and harvest success. Referred to as companion planting, this concept harnesses the mutual benefits that plants can provide each other.

The most common and legendary example of companion planting is the Three Sisters: corn, pole beans and squash. Native Americans have used this naturally symbiotic trifecta for centuries, according to the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture. Beans fix nitrogen for corn, corn provides a trellis for beans, and squash shades out weeds as a living mulch.

Companion planting is not based on scientific data but rather experience from gardeners over time. Not all plant varieties will interact the same, resulting in different outcomes for each gardener.

Whether companion planting to improve plant health, manage pests or maximize your garden space, abide the spacing guidelines and suggested planting times on the seed packet for best results. Overcrowding negates the possible benefits of companion planting.

To prevent crowding, alternate rows of crops instead of intermixing plants. For example, plant one row of onions between two rows of tomatoes. Make sure to widen your tomato rows to accommodate the extra space needed by the onions.

Another consideration when companion planting is time of harvest. Faster-growing lettuce or spinach can be inter-planted among slower growing cabbage or cucumbers. Harvesting the lettuce or spinach when mature then creates space for the larger, slower growing plants to bush out without wasting garden space earlier in the season.

Some plants flourish in full sun while others prefer protection from the midday heat. Corn or sunflowers can provide the shady, cool environment desired by shade-tolerant plants, such as cucumbers, or produce that bolts, such as broccoli. A young fruit orchard not yet completely branched out may be the ideal planting location for these type of shade-loving vegetables, as well.

Companion planting not only capitalizes on the friendly relationship between plants but may also deter foes. Since raccoons avoid thick beanstalk stems or prickly pumpkin vines, these types of plants can offer protection for sweet corn when planted among the corn rows.

Insects can damage and even destroy a crop. Including certain plants in your vegetable patch may repel pests or attract beneficial insects. A list of vegetables and herbs that can be “grown side-by-side to confuse or repel pests” was published in a Feb. 11 article titled “A Companion Planting for Vegetables.” Inter-planting basil among tomatoes may decrease armyworm and tomato hornworm reproduction. With its strong aroma, garlic has been known to ward off aphids, onion flies and Japanese beetles.

To combat pests, gardeners can also attract insects that prey on other insects. Dill lures ladybugs that in turn feed on aphids and spider mites, according to the previously-mentioned article. Adding flowers to your landscape will entice beneficial predators, as well. Nectar-producing flora also attracts pollinators, perfect companions for an even more productive vegetable garden.

The National Gardening Association encourages planting a trap crop. With this method, a companion plant is grown so the insects feed on it instead of the desired plant. Nasturtium is an example of a trap crop. Squash bugs or aphids that congregate on the flowers can be either handpicked or sprayed without harming the rest of the garden. Another companion pair to try is planting radishes near cucurbits.

Companion planting involves trial and error. That is exactly what gardening is about: taking care of your friends, outwitting your foes, making notes and trying again next year.

Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.

