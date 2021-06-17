A photo of the Cox Family Farm located northwest of Waterville, Kansas. The photo was taken from the top of the barn sometime in the 1920s. Residing at the farm at the time were Jim and Mary Cox.
The land has been in the Cox Family for more than 100 years. The beautiful home was built in 1908. Harold L. Cox was born in one of the bedrooms on Jan. 14, 1908. Mike Cox still lives at the farmstead. He farms and raises cattle. His first cousin, Mary Cox Leach, said whenever she needs to go back to her roots, she visits the homestead. That occurs about four times a year. She said she feels the spirits of their “beloved departed ancestors.”
(Submitted by Mary Cox Leach of Beatrice, Nebraska)