Creating connections

Never say never. The term first appeared in the Charles Dickens novel, “The Pickwick Papers,” and has certainly been a thread in recently retired Nebraska Dean and Director of Extension Chuck Hibberd’s life.

While working on his doctorate in animal nutrition at Oklahoma State University in 1982, Hibberd filled in for an absent professor and taught an undergraduate level course for two semesters. He discovered he loved working with the students and applied for an open position and received a teaching/research appointment on the OSU faculty for the next 12 years.

“The research I was doing got me heavily involved in Extension sharing information in workshops across the state,” he said. “During that time I told my wife, Janel, I was never going into administration.”

Never say never because in 1994 he received a call from Nebraska’s then Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources (IANR) vice chancellor Irv Omtvedt inviting him to apply for a post as director of the Institute’s Panhandle Research and Extension Center at Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

“Irv was someone I respected from my undergraduate years at UNL,” said Hibberd, whose bachelor’s degree was in agriculture with a major in animal science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “He always talked about how the research centers were the crown jewels in the constellation of the IANR. I made a visit and absolutely fell in love with the people at the Extension center and the community.”

So much for never wanting to be in administration, Hibberd said with a laugh. The Panhandle post was a career broadening experience for him. In addition to beef research there was also research in high plains crops such as wheat, sunflowers, dry edible beans, sugar beets and proso millet.