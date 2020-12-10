Creating connections

Never say never. The term first appeared in the Charles Dickens novel, “The Pickwick Papers,” and has certainly been a thread in recently retired Nebraska Dean and Director of Extension Chuck Hibberd’s life.
While working on his doctorate in animal nutrition at Oklahoma State University in 1982, Hibberd filled in for an absent professor and taught an undergraduate level course for two semesters. He discovered he loved working with the students and applied for an open position and received a teaching/research appointment on the OSU faculty for the next 12 years.
“The research I was doing got me heavily involved in Extension sharing information in workshops across the state,” he said. “During that time I told my wife, Janel, I was never going into administration.”
Never say never because in 1994 he received a call from Nebraska’s then Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources (IANR) vice chancellor Irv Omtvedt inviting him to apply for a post as director of the Institute’s Panhandle Research and Extension Center at Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
“Irv was someone I respected from my undergraduate years at UNL,” said Hibberd, whose bachelor’s degree was in agriculture with a major in animal science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “He always talked about how the research centers were the crown jewels in the constellation of the IANR. I made a visit and absolutely fell in love with the people at the Extension center and the community.”
So much for never wanting to be in administration, Hibberd said with a laugh. The Panhandle post was a career broadening experience for him. In addition to beef research there was also research in high plains crops such as wheat, sunflowers, dry edible beans, sugar beets and proso millet.
“It was an unbelievable learning curve for crops, but we had a rock star staff,” he recalled.
They had a mutually beneficial working relationship with Western Sugar and the dry bean commission, he said. Partnerships with the University of Wyoming, Colorado State University and Montana State University were part of a regional focus on production agriculture with people in those four states.
They were instrumental in helping Hibberd move producers from a simple wheat-fallow rotation to a three or four-year crop rotation to help control weeds and disease.
The move was also good for the family and it was where the Hibberd children, Matthew and Katie, grew up.
“I also really enjoyed being involved in community,” he said.
Hibberd joined the chamber of commerce board and helped to build a community soccer complex that benefitted both Scottsbluff and Gering. He also worked with economic development groups, served on the Regional West Medical Center board in Scottsbluff, and the North Platte Valley Water Coalition board.
While there were many successful research ventures, Hibberd noted attempts to launch chicory as an alternative crop in the region didn’t go as planned.
“We worked with the Europeans on how to grow, harvest and process the chicory. Dave Hergert even put up a roasting facility. We had envisioned a 30-40,000-acre industry, but right now there are only 1,000 acres under cultivation,” Hibberd said.
Another project grew out of the response to 9/11.
“About a week after 9/11 I was approached by a colleague about trying to build relationships with the people of Afghanistan,” he said.
They began working with Tom Gouttierre, then director of Afghan studies at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The university sent a team of four to Afghanistan and they helped build an exchange program. It included Afghan women teachers who were brought to Nebraska to learn about the United States. During the program 12 groups of 15 teachers traveled to the Cornhusker state where they learned English, new education techniques, spent three days in the Black Hills and another three days with host families in Scottsbluff and Gering to further build cross-cultural relationships.
In addition, the communities hosted two Afghan nursing students who earned their licensed practical nurse endorsement at Western Nebraska Community College.
“Our hope was that western Nebraska had some influence on how they viewed the world and taught their students,” Hibberd said. “That is one of the cool things about western Nebraska, there are welcoming and incredibly curious people there who have a get-it-done attitude.”
Hibberd admits he went from never wanting to be an administrator to really wanting to head an Extension system. When Purdue University came calling in 2007 to have him serve as their extension director, Hibberd and his wife headed east to what he dubs, “a great experience.”
“They have an amazing Extension program across 92 counties in Indiana. I made a commitment to visit all 92 Extension offices during my first year. I discovered this was really important and meant a lot to the folks there,” he said.
Indiana folks are passionate about Extension, he said: “There is a Purdue Council for Ag, Research, Extension and Teaching (PCARET) that includes about 300 people from across state. When we had legislative day at the Indiana State Capitol we would have 300 people attend. Seventy-five percent of the legislature and the governor would attend meetings with them. The state board (40 people) would travel annually to Washington, D.C., to meet with legislators there.”
Purdue’s strong Extension program and the way they connected with local people prepared Hibberd for his final post at UNL. In 2012 Ronnie Green, then the IANR vice chancellor, gave him a chance to come back to Nebraska.
He had a global vision on how to feed the planet while simultaneously caring for our natural resources and making producers financially sustainable, Hibberd explained. Steve Waller, dean of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Archie Clutter, the dean and director of UNL’s Agricultural Research Division, and Hibberd got to help put those ideals together for Nebraska.
One of the highlights was growing the 4-H experience.
“Nebraska is unique. We have 140,000 youth involved in 4-H — that constitutes one in three of every youth in the state between ages of 8-18. No one else is one in three,” Hibberd said.
While traditional 4-H deals with livestock and family and consumer science projects, they continue to grow new STEM projects “that are focused on careers important for the future of Nebraska,” Hibberd explained.
He also oversaw a major reorganization of the 4-H program. When he came, every Extension educator had responsibility for 4-H, but a lot of people didn’t know a lot about youth development, he said. Six years ago the program reorganized to have 45 full-time 4-H youth development Extension educators. Add to that some 50 extension 4-H assistants and there are 95 full-time employees either funded by the state or respective counties that support 4-H in Nebraska.
“One of the fun things that has grown out of this is the Next Chapter Program,” Hibberd said. “It demonstrates that UNL wants more 4-Hers in its student body. Every eighth grade 4-H’er in the state gets a letter noting, ‘We want you at UNL.’”
Next Chapter also works with all public high schools in Omaha. Program leaders meet with students for four years and help them think about careers, what major will help them in those careers, and help prepare them for the ACT. They also look at what high school preparatory courses to take, think about finances and help set up these students to complete their degree in four years, helping the indebtedness of students across the country.
Two years ago Green, now the university’s chancellor, started a 25-year plan at UNL. Hibberd contributed by helping develop a new model of service for the state’s extension professionals.
As they entered the first five-year portion of the plan, extension personnel continue to serve local producers, communities, businesses and families, but they also work in interdisciplinary teams designed to take on statewide issues. Hibberd noted these include integrated crop and livestock systems, irrigation efficiency, food access and early childhood development.
As he reflected on his career, he noted the last two years were probably the most intense ever. During 2019, more than 200 extension professionals at all 83 county offices responded during to the March floods and blizzard. Extension professionals coordinated volunteers from across the state and country who came to help, assisted producers with myriad issues related to livestock, crops and equipment, and helped homeowners and neighborhoods deal with flood water.
This spring Hibberd fostered Nebraska Extension’s efforts to provide resources to producers dealing with market disruptions, parents trying to balance work with homeschooling their children, Nebraskans struggling with their mental health and more during the state’s response to COVID-19.
“From February through my retirement on June 30 it was almost non-stop work,” he said. “I woke up on July 1 completely exhausted. It was a really interesting, yet exhilarating way to end my career.”
Hibberd continues to look forward. While technically retired, he has a part-time job with a national Extension group to help accelerate innovation. He’s working on an Oregon State University land management project and a University of Connecticut project on food labeling.
Lest anyone wonder about whether Hibberd saves time to relax, just ask him about his twin grandchildren and he beams. He has enjoyed time with son Matthew, 36, and his wife, who are busy raising twins in St. Louis and also daughter Katie, 34, who is a respiratory therapist at Bryan Hospital in Lincoln.
He is also looking forward to travel post-COVID-19.
“One of the cool things about my career is that I know people across the country,” he said. “Not just because I worked in three states, but four years ago I served on the executive committee of the Extension Committee on Organization on Organization and Policy.”
Those relationships and his consulting work will keep him busy for years to come.
Barb Bierman Batie can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.
Midwest Messenger Weekly Update
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Midwest Messenger.