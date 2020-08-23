It is probably fair to say that anyone reading this is experiencing some sort of stress. It is also probably fair to say that most Nebraskans are experiencing stress more than usual this year, and rightly so.
Nebraska Extension wants you to know that you are not alone in your struggles. Sometimes we need to seek help for dealing with chronic stress, and that can be as simple as clicking a link, making a phone call, or just connecting with a friend!
Taking care of mental health is just as important as taking care of physical health. The Rural Family Stress and Wellness work group, based at Nebraska Extension, offers a comprehensive collection of mental health resources online at ruralwellness.unl.edu, including information about:
- Upcoming programs related to stress management
- Resources for coping with the COVID-19 pandemic
- FREE rural resilience farm stress training
- Videos and podcasts with professional advice for coping
- Hotlines for any issue (find the “Staying Connected During Tough Times” resource list)
- Suicide prevention information
Extension has collaborated with professionals at Rural Response Hotline, State of Nebraska Behavioral Health Regions, Nebraska Strong Recovery Project, Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska, Bryan Health, Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, Peter Kiewit Foundation, Midwest Early Recovery Fund, AgriSafe, Center for Rural Affairs, UNL Public Policy Center, Nebraska Farmers Union, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health, AgrAbility, and more, to provide rural Nebraskans with useful, timely information and assistance.
Currently on the schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to noon, CDT, is a free online webinar Communicating with Farmers Under Stress, a 90-minute program to help ag professionals recognize and respond when it is suspected that a farmer, rancher, or rural family member is experiencing chronic stress. Much of the content can be applied to anyone, anywhere, and registration is open to all. To register, visit go.unl.edu/stress20.
For more information, contact Susan Harris: susan.harris@unl.edu or 308-832-0645.
