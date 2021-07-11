Fabric artists: Nebraska quilters share their love for the craft

In the world of quilting there are as many types of quilters as there are quilt patterns.

According to the Craft Industry Alliance there are between nine and 11 million quilters in North America alone. Of those the Alliance notes 98% are female and 65% are retired.

Some use only scraps, others work only with painstakingly matched fabrics and still others work in mediums ranging from leather, silks and flannel to denim. They also create quilts in all shapes and sizes and in all colors of the rainbow.

Among these fabric artists are three Nebraska women who have created their own distinctive styles and niches. Terri Uden of Lexington, Nebraska, has been quilting since high school and notes, “I sewed in 4-H for eight years. Both my mom and grandmother sewed so it was natural to start sewing.”

Her first quilting effort was for 4-H in the “Design Your Own” project.

“I made a patchwork vest where I constructed the fabric and even hand-quilted the vest,” she said. “It was the bicentennial, and quilting was having a resurgence.”

She still has that vest and often uses it in presentations at quilt guild meetings. Her first true quilt was a flannel churn dash in black, hunter green and blue. She completed a “grandmother’s flower garden” quilt during college and then ventured into baby quilts. She now does a variety of sizes and types of bags, pillows, table runners and toppers, along with quilts ranging from wall hangings to king-size bedspreads.

Lynn Greer of Edgar, Nebraska, started quilting in 1981. Her church was having a 100th year celebration and she was among a group in charge of making a raffle quilt for the centennial.