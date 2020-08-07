This time of the year is hard to get through, but a garden can make the late summer heat tolerable. However, sometimes it seems that just as we get started harvesting our gardens, the summer is nearly over.
If you are enjoying gardening and aren’t ready for that to be over yet, you might think about trying a fall garden. This will allow you to get more fresh produce from your backyard and provide you with different plants than what you are harvesting now.
Planting fall gardens
In early August, we can begin to think about a fall garden. Fall gardens are often more productive than spring gardens, due to the cooler temperatures through the majority of the life of the plants.
For a fall harvest, plant beets Aug. 1-10; carrots Aug. 1-15; Chinese cabbage Aug. 1-20; lettuce Aug. 1-5; mustard Aug. 1-25; radish Aug. 1-20; snap beans Aug. 1-5; spinach Aug. 20- Sept. 15; Swiss chard Aug. 1-20; and turnips Aug. 1-15 (from Backyard Farmer online calendar).
The best way to determine when to plant a fall garden is to count backward from the first frost date and compare it to your harvest time listed on the package. You do want to add a fall factor of about 10-14 days to include extra time for development during the cooler temperatures of fall.
Harvesting summer gardens
We are now harvesting our summer crops. Tomatoes should be harvested when the tomato is firm and colored correctly for the variety you are growing. Make sure you know what you planted to know what color they should be. They can be harvested when not fully red in color — they will finish harvesting on the counter inside and already have their full flavor once pink begins to show up.
Zucchini plants are easy to grow and will produce plenty of harvest for a family from only one or two plants. If you planted too many zucchini plants, they are easy to store as well. Zucchini should be harvested when the fruit is young and tender and when your fingernail easily penetrates the rind. Most zucchini should be harvested when they are 1 ½ inches in diameter and 4 to 8 inches in length.
Zucchini is easily missed and they are fast growing vegetables. If you have some zucchini harvest that is too large for grilling or slicing for other recipes or for freezing, you can use the large produce for baking. Remove the seeds and shred what is left for use in many baking activities like zucchini bread or muffins.
Peppers should be harvested when they are firm and full sized. If it is a red, yellow, or orange variety, they need to be left on the plant for an additional 2-3 weeks for coloration to occur. Peppers can be frozen for consumption later.
Cucumbers should be harvested when they have grown to the size that is best for the use and the size determined by the variety. If you are using the cucumber for a sweet pickle or for baby dill pickles, you would want the cucumbers to be 1 ½ to 2 inches long. If you are using them for regular dill pickles, it is best to pick them at 3-4 inches in length. For fresh slicing cucumbers, harvest when they are 7 to 9 inches long. It is best to harvest daily and harvest cucumbers before they get too large with large seeds inside.