Drawn to the bond between two horses, photographer Dave Leiker of Emporia, Kansas, watched for impressive moments as he captured a photo that would be named winner for the ninth annual Ranchland Trust of Kansas photography contest.
Each summer, RTK invites amateur and professional photographers of all ages to submit photos that showcase the mission of RTK and Kansas’ ranching heritage.
Leiker took his grand prize photo at the Vestring Ranch south of Cassoday when he was on assignment for Kansas! Magazine.
“After I was let out of a pickup truck at the edge of the pasture, I walked across the grassland, moving quietly into their group as I studied their response. When I was low and quiet curiosity would draw them in toward me. If I stood and moved toward them, they would move away. Soon I felt like I could orchestrate their movements to get variety and action for the camera,” said Leiker.
“I found it beautiful how one pair moved together, a couple times displaying the head-press at the heart of this photograph. It was a good moment and I’m glad I could share it this way,” he added.
Crystal Socha of Augusta won the Fan Favorite category by receiving 663 votes on the Ranchland Trust’s Facebook page. Her winning photo, titled “Caught in the Storm” was taken in Morris County. The photograph truly depicts what it is like to be cowboy for a day.
“We were moving cattle this spring to summer pasture. We got hit by a massive storm while on a couple thousand acres. It was not only pouring rain, but high winds, lighting and hail,” she said.
A record number of photographs were submitted to the contest, which concluded Sept. 30. The panel of judges narrowed the selection down to a top 25 for the Fan Favorite category voting on Facebook. All other category winners were chosen by the panel of judges, along with Ranchland Trust and Wolfe’s Camera representatives. The Facebook album was able to reach over 43,000 Facebook users and nearly 6,000 votes were cast for the Fan Favorite category.
Additional winners in each category were: Landscape, Tony Ifland of Cedar; Livestock, Marisa Betts of Russell; People, Collin Forrest of Conway Springs; KLA Member, Jake Pannbacker of Washington; Youth, Isaac Wilber of Wamego; and honorable mentions went to Greg Kramos of Manhattan, Mike Scheufler of Augusta and Scott Bean of Manhattan. All winning entries can be viewed on Ranchland Trust’s website or Facebook page.
Prizes were awarded to the top 10 winning photographers. The photographs will be used, with permission of the photographers, to promote Kansas’ ranching heritage and open spaces.
The trust will have photo stationery cards for sale throughout the year featuring the 10 winning photos. Printed on premium cardstock, the folded cards are blank inside and come in packs of 10 with white envelopes. The card packages can be purchased for $20 directly from trust website www.ranchlandtrustofkansas.org or contact Samantha Weishaar at samantha@kla.org.