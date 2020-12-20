 Skip to main content
FFA chapter shares ag impacts

The Career Academy FFA chapter is partnering with Branching Outward to raise awareness of agricultural impacts on the community.

Branching Outward is a program built to educate and engage students as community builders by empowering them to plant and grow apple trees at their schools and in their communities. The project run under Blixt Locally Grown, a local nonprofit, was started by TCA FFA member Evan Boesen.

Visit branchingoutward.org to learn more.

The Career Academy FFA team placed sixth in Land Evaluation Districts Oct. 6th, and the top individual from TCA was Ben Roberson in seventh place overall.

The team of seven arrived as early as 7 a.m. to practice and review for the competition which was held in Prague, Nebraska. The team was very fortunate to have beautiful weather for the competition.

FFA at the Career Academy hosted trash cleanup at Holmes Lake. FFA members were also in the process of building planting boxes for Pound Middle School. These boxes were paid for by the Frontier Co-op grant that last year's students applied for and were awarded.

