FFA enjoys the sweet smell of success

A group of enterprising young ladies in the Ord, Nebraska, FFA Chapter have created an innovative fundraising revenue stream for FFA chapters across the country.

Cousins Sadie Ference, Josie Ference and Vickie Ference designed, marketed and have sold the new FFA fragrances for men and women. They have teamed with Murcielago Fragrances, based in Alma, Nebraska for mass production and distribution.

“We were looking for a unique SAE project,” said Sadie Ference, a senior from Lake City, Nebraska. “We have a lot of girls in our family, so we wanted to do something with fragrances.”

FFA green-lighted the supervised agricultural experience project since the ingredients for making fragrances are grown by agriculture producers. After meeting with Murcielago representatives, they began the search for distinctive scents.

“We were lucky enough to partner with Murcielago,” said Sadie. “They make ‘8 Seconds’ for the PBR and ‘Colt Ford’ for the country singer Colt Ford.”

The ladies settled on two products – a cologne designed for men called “National Blue,” after the official FFA color, and a perfume for women they named “1969,” after the year when girls were first admitted into FFA.

They describe the cologne as being “woodsy and leathery with citrusy accents.”

“I know it sounds weird, but putting it together works well,” said Vickie Ference, a senior from Ord, Nebraska. “Most men’s scents have citrus in them.”

The cologne was so popular, the Ord FFA Chapter keeps a bottle of it in their ag classroom, Sadie said. The FFA boys get a splash when they come in the classroom. It is better than having them smell like “stinky boys,” Vickie said.