COVID-19 did not stop the Anselmo-Merna FFA chapter from completing officer interviews. Interested members submitted a written application and then were interviewed using Zoom video conferencing.
The 2020-2021 Anselmo-Merna FFA officer team consists of President Tyson Nelson, Vice President Michaela Myers, Secretary Kristyn Hazen, Treasurer Emmalee Bartak, Reporter Sam McMillan and Sentinel Zane Kreikemeier
“You can look forward to their leadership to help the members grow this next year,” new chapter advisor Lonnie Koepke said.
The chapter welcomes new students to join FFA and participate in learning activities and contests while having fun and promoting agriculture.
Outfitted with fluorescent green reflective vests and carrying bright orange trash-bags, chapter members picked up trash on a 3-mile stretch north of the community of Merna going toward the community of Anselmo, along Highway 2.
The beautiful fall morning made for a busy highway, but the high traffic load made our chapter service project that much more visible to the public. We hope they saw the hard work we were doing, and would be discouraged from throwing litter out along the roads and highways of our great nation, member said.
Anselmo-Merna FFA members will be conducting their annual fruit sales money-making project. Along with fruit the members will be selling Mountain Man snacks and cheese and sausage gift packs. Orders can be made by contacting an Anselmo-Merna FFA member if a member hasn’t contacted you, call the Anselmo-Merna public school 308-643-2224 and ask for advisor Mr. Koepke.