FFA officers are driving force behind chapter’s success

The Bertrand-Loomis FFA chapter, better known as BerMis, has been very busy since its founding in 2014.
Now comprised of 38 members from grades ninth through 12th, they have one member working toward an American Degree and eight that have already earned State Degrees.
Advisor Samantha Lavene attributes much of the achievement to the chapter members’ passion for the subject. Her officers, such as vice president Anna Pelton and secretary Jordan Hilmer, are the driving force behind the successes.
Pelton, a senior and four-year FFA member, comes from a fourth-generation agribusiness family. Her father runs a feedlot and has his own farm and cattle operations. Pelton is currently working on her State degree and plans to get her American degree.
Hilmer, a junior and three-year FFA member, comes from a third-generation farm family. Her family also owns a feedlot and farms. She plans to attend Northeast Community College to study something in the agribusiness sphere.
Both officers say the chapter has received fantastic support from the community.
When the chapter was founded, an FFA alumni chapter formed simultaneously. The success of the FFA program is of paramount importance to the community, Lavene said.
This is evident in how community members provide backing to the chapter. The livestock judging team was preparing for district livestock judging competition to be held in November. In the past, the team received help from a community member who had judged livestock in college. With the COVID restrictions, this hasn’t been possible this year, but they have been researching online, Pelton said.
The FFA members give back, as well. They conduct a trash pick-up twice a year, go caroling at the local nursing home at Christmas time and hold farm safety and ag ed classes at the elementary schools. The officers have participated in the Farm Bureau Foundation Connecting Chapters program for three years. They have used the lessons learned to implement agriculture demonstrations at the county fair.
Midwest Messenger Weekly Update
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Midwest Messenger.