Many students across Nebraska and Iowa are members of the premiere students’ organization geared towards preparing young people for careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture. That is the FFA.
While the organization was founded more than 90 years ago, it remains a vibrant part of many communities in agricultural-heavy states such as Nebraska and Iowa. In fact, in 2019 the organization welcomed four new chapters in the Cornhuskers state, and six new chapters in the Hawkeye state.
Hay Springs, Kenesaw, Orchard and Potter-Dix community schools in Nebraska, and Clear Lake, Sioux City, Ogden, Mt. Pleasant, Ames and Moville in Iowa established a new FFA chapter last year. Each reports itself off to a strong start with ample support from their school administration and their individual communities.
Nebraska upstarts
It may have been easier for Hay Springs Schools Introduction to Ag Science/Ag Business teacher Russell Lechtenberg to get support from his school administrators, as he is also the superintendent. He said there has been tremendous community support, as well.
“I already taught the ag classes and both the board and I wanted an FFA chapter,” Lechtenberg said. “They used to have an ag program here years ago. I think it was in the mid-‘60s it was dropped.”
Fellow FFA District 12 school Potter-Dix, located in Potter, hired Alyssa Lewark as their new ag teacher in April. As a former FFA member, she was thrilled to learn that they also wanted to establish an FFA chapter.
“Several big farming families and the school board pushed for FFA,” she said. “There has been a lot of community support.”
Kenesaw Schools are in District 6. The school and the community wanted an ag program, so they hired Siera Meyer as an ag science teacher. Having also been an FFA member in high school, she was aware of the many benefits of the program.
Jessy Hilkemeier had been living in Orchard — which is in District 4 — for about 18 months when the shop/vocational ag teacher position opened.
“I was familiar with the school,” she said. “I have an ag education degree; it was a natural fit.”
Iowa upstarts
It was a little different for Woodbury Central High School teacher Kelsey Schramm. The school, located in Moville, Iowa, already offered ag courses, but had no FFA presence. The school made it a prerequisite for the ag teacher to establish an FFA chapter.
Schramm, the ag welding, ag construction and animal science teacher, dove right in. She said with generous help from the administration, she was able to get the legwork done for starting a new chapter and even wrote the charter.
“The staff, community and administration — everyone has been very supportive,” Schramm said.
A unique concept in ag education is provided by the Sioux City Career Academy. The career academy is an ultra-modern facility in downtown Sioux City, Iowa. Its urban location does not detract from its capacity to inspire young minds about agriculture.
It currently offers six sections of ag classes and has an FFA chapter with more than 100 members. Every agriculture student is an FFA member, said instructor/advisor Taylor Weidauer.
“Less than five of our students have any ag background,” Weidauer said. “But, there is more to ag than farming. Ag is everywhere. That is why we offer ag courses here, to allow students to explore career pathways.”
Weidauer hails from Colorado. She moved to Sioux City two years ago. Her husband has family in Le Mars. She has a degree in agriculture education and was hired to teach at the academy. The community expressed its desire to have an FFA chapter opened, as well.
“With ag ed comes FFA,” Weidauer said. “But the community was the driving force. They overwhelmed us with support.”
Ag-vocacy in education
All of the advisors touted the role of their respective administrations and the strong support given to them by their district’s populace to get the ball rolling. But they also unequivocally credit the students with maintaining the momentum.
“We have a strong leadership team,” said Meyer of Kenesaw. “They have taken the reins and promoted the chapter.”
The Orchard FFA chapter includes students from nearby Clearwater. In fact, the chapter president is a Clearwater student.
“We have a good group,” Hilkemeier said. “The whole school is excited to have ag ed on the curriculum.”
In Moville, Schramm said the chapter officers have been the primary drivers and she coordinates with them. The vice-president is very popular with the sixth graders, she said. The secretary and the reporter are also good role models for the younger students. The sentinel acts as an informal recruiter for the chapter.
“Our treasurer doesn’t come from a farming background, but is very good with money and finances,” Schramm said. “Their younger brother is heavy into agriculture.”
The Sioux City FFA members and Weidauer have been very excited about this first-year. They were chartered Sept. 1, and elected officers. Mike Naig, the Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, put the FFA blue jackets on the officers in a ceremony.
“We are not farmers,” she said “But we are passionate about educating about agriculture.”
The new chapters boast high numbers of participants, especially when compared to the size of their corresponding student populations. Potter-Dix has 23 FFA members out of a student population of 169; Kenesaw has 23 members from seventh to 12th grades out of 280 students; Orchard has 31 members out of a total of 64 students in the school; Moville has 32 members from sixth through 12th grades from a population of 293.
Most of the new chapters reported a majority of younger students (sixth to ninth grades) joining. Moville had the most upper-classmen with three seniors.
Hitting the ground running
While new, the chapters have been taking part in the many activities supported by FFA. Lewark said Potter-Dix will be competing in two district contests this spring. They already have a state qualifier from an earlier contest.
Kenesaw has been taking things as they come, Meyer said. They have done some livestock judging and their level of participation will grow as the chapter grows, she said.
Orchard has also done some livestock judging and had a junior category participant qualify for state. The chapter had four people qualify for state in its Leadership Development Event earlier this year. They are currently prepping for their Career Development Event in March.
Moville is competing in subdistricts and districts for CDEs. Last year, they collaborated with Morningside College in Sioux City and with Fareway Grocery Stores to carry out a “Feed the Farmer” program.
“The students would bring meals to farmers in the field during harvest,” Schramm said. “We had one farmer give us an impromptu combine demo.”
In the spring, the Moville chapter is planning on an “Ag Safety Day” to highlight safety with machines and animals.
“I feel we have accomplished a lot for our first year,” Weidauer said.
She said that senior Valerie Rosales, the chapter reporter, has been chronicling the activities since she was elected: “We have a lot of photos.”
Included in the photos are the chapter members attending the FFA National Convention held in Indianapolis, Indiana.
“Nationals was exciting. I loved it,” Rosales said. “I got to attend a concert, a rodeo and sit on a cow.”
It is incredible seeing the future of agriculture and to be able to share that passion with students, Weidauer said.
